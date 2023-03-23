Cian Lynch returns as Limerick and Tipperary name strong teams for league semi-final

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has made eight changes to his team for Saturday’s National Hurling League semi-final clash with Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

The headline change is the return of Cian Lynch to the Limerick half-forward line.

The two-time Hurler of the Year missed the recent wins over Westmeath and Wexford due to a knock, but is named at number 11 in a strong Limerick team.

All-Star defender Sean Finn returns at corner-back after sitting out the Wexford win with injury.

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has also named a strong side as the Premier County look to reach a first league decider since the 2018 defeat to Kilkenny.

Dan McCormack, Jason Forde and captain Noel McGrath all return to the Tipperary starting 15.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare, capt), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 15. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kildangan)

2. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

5. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

10. Seamus Kennedy (St Marys), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney, capt), 12. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

