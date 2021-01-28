Limerick All-Ireland winning defender retires after 12 senior inter-county seasons

LIMERICK ALL-IRELAND winner Tom Condon has announced his inter-county retirements after 12 seasons on the senior squad.

Condon came on as an injury-time substitute in the 2018 All-Ireland final and it was he who made the vital late catch to help his side hold on for victory, ending the county’s 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory.

The Knockaderry was not part of the 26-man squad for December’s victory over Waterford as Limerick were crowned champions once more and has now opted to retire.

Condon made his senior championship debut in 2009, brought on in a Munster semi-final replay against Waterford. He was the joint longest-serving member of the current squad, making his championship bow on the same day that forward Graeme Mulcahy did.

2005 saw the defender first emerge as part of the Limerick side that contested the All-Ireland minor final when they lost out to Galway. He started at left corner-back for Limerick in 2013 when they lifted a first Munster senior hurling crown in 17 years.

Tom Condon in action for Limerick against Tipperary in the 2013 Munster senior semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Condon has today released a statement on the Limerick GAA website, revealing his decision to move on.

“With a smile on my face and tear in my eye the time has come for me to step away from the Inter County Hurling scene and this, what I can only describe as “Limerick family “

“Words cannot describe what this group of people have done for me both as a hurler and a person on and off the field through bad and good times, I am forever grateful to all.

“I am blessed to be able to walk away with some of the best friendships and memories that will last a lifetime and knowing that I have played with and against some of the top athletes in the game!

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank some people that have afforded me the chance wear the green and white:

“To my parents Christina and Sean, my sisters Sinead and Orla, my wife Sarah and son Nicky and to all my family and friends who have been with me along this journey, through the highs and lows I thank you all for your patience and understanding.

Tom Condon celebrates Limerick's final success in 2018 over Galway with his son Nicky. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“To my club Knockaderry and all the coaches involved with the club thanks for giving me the platform to represent both my club and family at Inter County level, it has been a privilege.

“Big thank you to all the Limerick managers and coaches especially John Kiely, Paul Kinnerk and Caroline Currid. To The selectors, backroom and medical teams over the years who kept faith in me and gave me the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream

“To the County Board Officials past and present, in particular present Chairperson John Cregan and long serving Secretary Mike O’Riordan for their guidance and help, there was never an issue.

“To J.P., Noreen and all the McManus family for their continued support to Limerick through the good and bad times , who have always gone above and beyond for Limerick a sincere thank you.

“And lastly and by no means least the Limerick public and supporters, who have stuck by us through thick and thin and are without doubt the best supporters in Ireland. I thank you all for this unrivaled support over the years, the buzz and roar of the crowd running onto the pitch representing Limerick will be greatly missed!

“I look forward to supporting Limerick to future glory from a different perspective.”

Luimneach Abù

Tom Condon

