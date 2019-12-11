This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick manager Tommy Barrett admits he's not surprised by the club's imminent demise

Speaking to Off the Ball this evening, Barrett said it was a “huge blow” as the county now faces the prospect of no League of Ireland club for the first time since 1937.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 6:50 PM
Tommy Barrett hopes there can be a revival.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Tommy Barrett hopes there can be a revival.
Tommy Barrett hopes there can be a revival.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK MANAGER TOMMY Barrett has admitted that the club’s imminent liquidation has not come as a major surprise

Speaking to Off the Ball this evening after South Western Circuit Court in Ennis removed court protection from the company behind the League of Ireland outfit, Barrett said it was a “huge blow” as the county now faces the prospect of no league club for the first time since 1937.

Limerick have debts of approximately €490,000 and the Munster side has not been able to secure a licence for the SSE Airtricity League First Division next season. 

Full video: 

