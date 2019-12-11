Limerick manager Tommy Barrett admits he's not surprised by the club's imminent demise

LIMERICK MANAGER TOMMY Barrett has admitted that the club’s imminent liquidation has not come as a major surprise

Speaking to Off the Ball this evening after South Western Circuit Court in Ennis removed court protection from the company behind the League of Ireland outfit, Barrett said it was a “huge blow” as the county now faces the prospect of no league club for the first time since 1937.

Limerick have debts of approximately €490,000 and the Munster side has not been able to secure a licence for the SSE Airtricity League First Division next season.

