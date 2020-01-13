This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick United accepted into underage leagues amid plans to form senior side

The news comes following the folding of Limerick FC.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 13 Jan 2020, 3:49 PM
30 minutes ago 503 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4963784
File pic,
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File pic,
File pic,
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK UNITED have officially been accepted into the U13, U15, U17 & U19 national soccer leagues, with the club set to replace Limerick FC.

The county is also set to maintain its presence in the senior Women’s National League as ‘Limerick United’.

Following the folding of Limerick FC, after it had accrued debts of approximately €490,000, there were concerns that the county would be left without representation in the League of Ireland.

However, the formation of Limerick United appears to have eased those worries, though the club are considered a separate entity to the county’s previous representative on the national stage.

A FAI statement read: “Limerick United have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity under-age leagues.

“The club will have teams in the U13, U15, U17 & U19 leagues and the proposal was accepted by the National League Executive Committee, and ratified by the FAI board.”

It is understood the club also hope to field a senior League of Ireland team in the 2021 season.

A statement issued via the club’s Twitter account last month read: “A new group has been formed to save guard [sic] Senior Football in Limerick and the Mid west. The group have held meetings with the FAI and they have been very positive.

“We will now apply to enter sides for the 2020 season as ‘Limerick United’ in the National Underage League U13, U15, U17 and U19 and Senior Ladies and U17 Girls.

“Limerick United are working to establish a sustainable professional League of Ireland club for the Mid West region. With the continued support of the FAI and fans, the Club plan to return to Senior League of Ireland football in the 2021 season.”

Players who previously played in the National League can apply to join the newly formed Limerick United Academy here.

Tommy Barrett, who managed the Limerick FC senior team last season, is set to be involved in the project, in addition to other coaches who worked with the county’s underage sides last season.

Barrett is set to take charge of the U19 team in addition to undertaking a broader role with club’s academy.

According to a report in the Irish Independent earlier this month, Conn Murray, who stepped down as Limerick City and County Council Chief Executive last June, is among those set to be involved in the new project.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie