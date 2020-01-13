Limerick United accepted into underage leagues amid plans to form senior side

LIMERICK UNITED have officially been accepted into the U13, U15, U17 & U19 national soccer leagues, with the club set to replace Limerick FC.

The county is also set to maintain its presence in the senior Women’s National League as ‘Limerick United’.

Following the folding of Limerick FC, after it had accrued debts of approximately €490,000, there were concerns that the county would be left without representation in the League of Ireland.

However, the formation of Limerick United appears to have eased those worries, though the club are considered a separate entity to the county’s previous representative on the national stage.

A FAI statement read: “Limerick United have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity under-age leagues.

“The club will have teams in the U13, U15, U17 & U19 leagues and the proposal was accepted by the National League Executive Committee, and ratified by the FAI board.”

It is understood the club also hope to field a senior League of Ireland team in the 2021 season.

A statement issued via the club’s Twitter account last month read: “A new group has been formed to save guard [sic] Senior Football in Limerick and the Mid west. The group have held meetings with the FAI and they have been very positive.

“We will now apply to enter sides for the 2020 season as ‘Limerick United’ in the National Underage League U13, U15, U17 and U19 and Senior Ladies and U17 Girls.

“Limerick United are working to establish a sustainable professional League of Ireland club for the Mid West region. With the continued support of the FAI and fans, the Club plan to return to Senior League of Ireland football in the 2021 season.”

Players who previously played in the National League can apply to join the newly formed Limerick United Academy here.

Tommy Barrett, who managed the Limerick FC senior team last season, is set to be involved in the project, in addition to other coaches who worked with the county’s underage sides last season.

Barrett is set to take charge of the U19 team in addition to undertaking a broader role with club’s academy.

According to a report in the Irish Independent earlier this month, Conn Murray, who stepped down as Limerick City and County Council Chief Executive last June, is among those set to be involved in the new project.

