Brilliant Banner inflict first championship defeat on Limerick since 2019

Limerick 2-20

Clare 1-24

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

CLARE HAVE BEEN threatening to turn over Limerick for a while now. On a memorable night in front of 30,460 fans at the Gaelic Grounds, they finally got over the line.

Three stunning Nickie Quaid saves had kept the All-Ireland champions alive against the ravenous Clare onslaught.

But their unbeaten streak in Championship, dating back to 2019, was ended by a late run of points from Shane O’Donnell, Tony Kelly, and Aaron Shanagher, the latter of whom slotted the final pair to put the Banner four ahead.

A Mike Casey Hail Mary was finished to the net by Séamus Flanagan to give Limerick one final chance at an equaliser. Clare didn’t allow them to get that shot as they revived their Munster hopes with a fully merited victory.

Just a week ago, Éibhear Quilligan had been dealing with the devastation of being dropped on the eve of Championship. Six days later, he immediately justified his recall between the posts following Éamonn Foudy’s nightmare debut.

Only 12 seconds in, Flanagan sent in a stinging shot but Quilligan stretched out to save.

Clare were coming at Limerick with the fury that made their Munster final last year such a classic.

They squeezed their puck-outs and short-passing game and Tony Kelly was given more freedom to roam than he had been against Tipperary.

Kelly had two early points and he almost followed up with a goal but for the outstretched leg of Nickie Quaid directing his shot onto the post.

That would’ve extended Clare’s lead to five but still, they were ahead throughout the first 28 minutes.

David Fitzgerald, back from suspension, was dropping deep to take Quilligan’s puck-outs and he landed another pair, while Aidan McCarthy added two more from play.

Brian Lohan was happy to take the chance of pushing up without leaving any extra cover to protect his defenders. It worked, for the most part.

That was until Flanagan’s 29th-minute goal but even that should not have been given. Conor Cleary’s flying hook had denied Cathal O’Neill but he managed to prod the ball to Flanagan, standing in the square before the ball arrived, to finish.

Fitzgerald was booked for his protests but after consulting with his umpires, Colm Lyons gave the goal.

Kelly missed a glaring chance to immediately level as their scoreless spell extended to 13 minutes before Ryan Taylor snapped it.

They almost snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time. Peter Duggan got away from Seán Finn, who appeared to roll his ankle, but his bouncing shot was acrobatically turned over the ball by Quaid.

Advertisement

Seven of Limerick’s points had come from frees as they went in 1-10 to 0-12 up at the break.

Finn didn’t reappear and Cian Lynch exited with an injury soon after, with Gearóid Hegarty coming on.

The visitors turned the game on its head in the 40th minute. After O’Donnell and McCarthy restored their lead, Duggan robbed William O’Donoghue and blasted to the net with a bouncer that deceived Quaid.

Limerick responded like champions, slotting four points in the next six minutes, including a brace from Aaron Gillane, to equalise.

There was little to separate them until Mark Rodgers landed a sideline cut and another from play.

Limerick were suffering some free-taking woes, with Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes taking their combined misses to five and Limerick’s second-half wides to nine (The wide tally ended Limerick 14, Clare 12).

Clare mouthing, however, allowed tap-over frees for Tom Morrissey and Gillane to level at 1-20 each.

Still, they wouldn’t be denied. They came forward in waves and peppered the posts with shots. Quaid saved again from Shanagher but he would prove the hero.

Scorers for Limerick: Séamus Flanagan 2-1, Aaron Gillane 0-7 (6f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-5 (5f), Tom Morrissey 0-4 (1f), Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-7 (4f, 1 65), Peter Duggan 1-1, Tony Kelly 0-4, David Fitzgerald 0-3, Mark Rodgers 0-3 (1 s/l), Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Aron Shanagher 0-2, David McInerney 0-1, Ryan Taylor 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare, captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Finn (h-t inj)

22. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) for Lynch (38 inj)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (44)

23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for P Casey (64)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Neill (70)

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 23. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

18. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain)

Subs

4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea) for Hogan (34-35, blood)

20. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Duggan (60)

19. Shane Meehan (The Banner) for Rodgers (64)

4. Flanagan for Hogan (70+4)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)