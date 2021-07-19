English the man of the hour as Limerick have 13 points to spare over Clare

Limerick 1-27

Clare 0-17

Seamus Hayes reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK’S BID FOR a first Munster U20 title since 2017 remains on course after they accounted for the challenge of Clare with 13 points to spare on Monday evening.

Doon’s Adam English was the man of the hour in Limerick with the centre-forward contributing 1-6 from play.

A dominant second quarter by the home side saw Limerick take control and they powered on in the final quarter for a merited victory.

Limerick had the opening two points but the remainder of the opening quarter was evenly contested and at the first water break the sides were level at 0-4 each, the visitors operating with a two man full-forward line of Diarmuid Cahill and Robin Mounsey.

When play resumed Limerick shot four unanswered points in as many minutes some from frees disappointingly, many of which were avoidable for Sean Doyle’s visitors. This allowed Limerick build up a seven point cushion at half-time with the Banner County amassing a single score from play in the first half, that arriving from the stick of captain Paddy Donnellan.

Clare improved somewhat in the third quarter when each side added 0-6 to their half-time totals leaving the Shannonsiders with the seven point lead they had held at half time.

Eight minutes from time, Adam English brought his tally to 1-6, all from play, when he soloed past a number of Clare defenders and blasted to the net from 20 metres.

English, along with senior panellist Cathal O’Neill, caused huge problems over the hour for Clare who last won a semi-final at this grade in 2015.

Diarmuid Mullins’ charges will face the winners of Tuesday’s semi-final between Cork and Tipperary in the decider.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-11 (0-8f); Adam English 1-6; Aidan O’Connor 0-4, Jimmy Quilty, Cathal Downes 0-2 each; Colin Coughlan, Patrick Kirby 0-1 each.

Scores for Clare: Shane Punch 0-9 (0-8f); Conner Hegarty 0-3; Mike Gough, Dylan McMahon, Paddy Donnellan, Oisin O’Donnell, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1 each.

Limerick:

1: Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown)

2: Chris Thomas (Doon), 3: Pádraig Harnett (Ahane), 4: Michael Keane (Adare)

5: Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), 6: Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), 7: Cormac Ryan (Doon)

8: Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), 9: Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)

10: Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11: Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), 12: Adam English (Doon)

13: Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), 14: Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 15: Donnacha O Dalaigh (Monaleen)

Substitutes: 17: Cathal Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for Kirby (37), 19: Eddie Stokes (Doon) for Hegarty (42), 22: Ronan Fox (Ahane) for Ó Dalaigh (42), 18: Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls) for Nix (50), 23: Patrick Reale (Knockainey) for English (55)

Clare:

1: Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2: Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens), 3: Darragh Healy (Clarecastle), 4: Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5: Adam Mungovan (St Josephs Doora/Barefield), 6: Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara), 7: Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

8: Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) (C), 18: James Maguire (Kilmaley)

9: Colm O’Meara (Clonlara), 13: Conner Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 10: Oisin O’Donnell (Crusheen)

14: Shane Punch (Ruan), 15: Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin), 24: Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

Substitutes: 11: William Halpin (Tulla) for Maguire (26), 22: Kevin Keane (Corofin) for Mounsey(half-time), 21: Keelan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Halpin (51), 12: Jack Kirwan (Parteen) for O’Meara (57)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)