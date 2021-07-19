Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

English the man of the hour as Limerick have 13 points to spare over Clare

He and senior panelist Cathal O’Neill registered 1-17 between them as The Treaty marched on.

By Seamus Hayes Monday 19 Jul 2021, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,907 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5500070
Adam English (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Adam English (file pic).
Adam English (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Limerick 1-27

Clare 0-17

Seamus Hayes reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK’S BID FOR a first Munster U20 title since 2017 remains on course after they accounted for the challenge of Clare with 13 points to spare on Monday evening.

Doon’s Adam English was the man of the hour in Limerick with the centre-forward contributing 1-6 from play.

A dominant second quarter by the home side saw Limerick take control and they powered on in the final quarter for a merited victory.

Limerick had the opening two points but the remainder of the opening quarter was evenly contested and at the first water break the sides were level at 0-4 each, the visitors operating with a two man full-forward line of Diarmuid Cahill and Robin Mounsey.

When play resumed Limerick shot four unanswered points in as many minutes some from frees disappointingly, many of which were avoidable for Sean Doyle’s visitors. This allowed Limerick build up a seven point cushion at half-time with the Banner County amassing a single score from play in the first half, that arriving from the stick of captain Paddy Donnellan.

Clare improved somewhat in the third quarter when each side added 0-6 to their half-time totals leaving the Shannonsiders with the seven point lead they had held at half time.

Eight minutes from time, Adam English brought his tally to 1-6, all from play, when he soloed past a number of Clare defenders and blasted to the net from 20 metres.

English, along with senior panellist Cathal O’Neill, caused huge problems over the hour for Clare who last won a semi-final at this grade in 2015.

Diarmuid Mullins’ charges will face the winners of Tuesday’s semi-final between Cork and Tipperary in the decider.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-11 (0-8f); Adam English 1-6; Aidan O’Connor 0-4, Jimmy Quilty, Cathal Downes 0-2 each; Colin Coughlan, Patrick Kirby 0-1 each.

Scores for Clare: Shane Punch 0-9 (0-8f); Conner Hegarty 0-3; Mike Gough, Dylan McMahon, Paddy Donnellan, Oisin O’Donnell, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1 each.

Limerick:

1: Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown)

2: Chris Thomas (Doon), 3: Pádraig Harnett (Ahane), 4: Michael Keane (Adare)

5: Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), 6: Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), 7: Cormac Ryan (Doon)

8: Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), 9: Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)

10: Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11: Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), 12: Adam English (Doon)

13: Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), 14: Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 15: Donnacha O Dalaigh (Monaleen)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Substitutes: 17: Cathal Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for Kirby (37), 19: Eddie Stokes (Doon) for Hegarty (42), 22: Ronan Fox (Ahane) for Ó Dalaigh (42), 18: Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls) for Nix (50), 23: Patrick Reale (Knockainey) for English (55)

Clare:

1: Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2: Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens), 3: Darragh Healy (Clarecastle), 4: Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5: Adam Mungovan (St Josephs Doora/Barefield), 6: Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara), 7: Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

8: Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) (C), 18: James Maguire (Kilmaley)

9: Colm O’Meara (Clonlara), 13: Conner Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 10: Oisin O’Donnell (Crusheen)

14: Shane Punch (Ruan), 15: Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin), 24: Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

Substitutes: 11: William Halpin (Tulla) for Maguire (26), 22: Kevin Keane (Corofin) for Mounsey(half-time), 21: Keelan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Halpin (51), 12: Jack Kirwan (Parteen) for O’Meara (57)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

About the author:

About the author
Seamus Hayes
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie