Follow the action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the Treaty and Premier counties go at it again.
22′ - Morrissey keeps Limerick in touch with a free before goal-scorer Bubbles flashes another one wide.
Morrissey hits the post again from a free but, after a bit of pinball, Byrnes fires over for Limerick.
19′ - Seamus Flanagan hits Limerick’s fourth wide to Tipp’s eight.
AND A GOOOOAL! It’s Bubbles! Oh, what a finish — out of nothing! Route one, Bubbles O’Dwyer collects it, charges through, and absolutely blasts is past Quaid from long range. Sensational!
18′ - Seamie Callanan pokes one over from the right wing and Tipp lead by four at the first water break.
This is a savage game.
16′ – Kyle Hayes is pinged for steps by James Owens despite Dan McCormack appearing to ostensibly clean him out in a challenge. Looked a bit harsh on Limerick and Hayes.
15′ - Morrissey again for Limerick, from out on the left wing.
Tipp, meanwhile, have seven wides in the opening quarter of an hour, and will feel they should be further ahead.
Jason Forde is on fire, though, and he stretches the lead to three again with an arrow from near midfield.
12′ – In between a couple of Tipp wides, both by ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, Gearóid Hegarty opens his account from midfield.
Seamie Flanagan follows that up with another score of his own after a beautiful ball in by Diarmaid Byrnes.
Byrnes, then, makes a hames of a later pass and Forde bags his fourth from play.
10′ - Forde scores the first point of the game from a free and, from the resulting puckout, he scores again from the 65′. He looks lethal, has three from play and one from the dead ball.
9′ - Peter Casey takes his point when a goal chance was potentially on the cards. Electrifying start to this game. A liveblogger’s nightmare, truth be told.
7′ - Forde again from play, from close range, extends Tipp’s lead to three.
Seconds later, Tipp’s Dan McCormack lands one from a different post code — a gorgeous score.
Cian Lynch has been everywhere so far and he replies for the All-Ireland champions.
5′ - Jason Forde has popped another one over for Tipp, but Séamus Flanagan has just fired a wonderful point from the right-hand sideline, almost over his own shoulder. Two points in it, early doors.
4′ – A goal! Finished off by Jake Morris, just seconds after Tom Morrissey had finally opened the scoring.
Morris powered through on a breaking ball and flashed his shot into the bottom corner, to Nicky Quaid’s left.
1′ – We’re underway in Cork and, in the absence of Aaron Gillane who is on the bench for the All-Ireland champs, Tom Morrissey hits the first free of the game — but it’s a poor miss, off the post from about 40 yards.
Kyle Hayes and Darragh O’Donovan follow up with two wides in quick succession. Early warning signs but no scores.
The anthem begins — after a little hiccup — at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. You ready?
Both sides are set to line out as named.
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Richie English (Doon), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties).
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).
8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon).
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane).
13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh).
1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
5. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh),7. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 9. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)
10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 11. Michael Breen (Ballina), 12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch – captain), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).
Think everyone will need a couple of water breaks today! We’re just over 10 minutes from throw-in at the Páirc.
Afternoon folks, Gavan Casey here and I’ll be taking you through this provincial decider down in Munster between the last two All-Ireland champions, Limerick and Tipperary.
Limerick have won the last two encounters between these two sides, and three of the last four. Will that trend continue, or can Tipp buck it at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today? Who do you fancy?
Poll Results:
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)