Star Tipp defender gets the nod for league showdown with All-Ireland champions Limerick

James Barry has been selected to start at full-back for Tipperary.

STAR DEFENDER JAMES Barry has been named to start for the Tipperary hurlers in their league meeting with All-Ireland champions Limerick on Saturday evening [Gaelic Grounds, throw-in 7pm].

Barry takes up the full-back position a in an otherwise unchanged team that scored an impressive victory over Clare in their opening Division 1A fixture.

Captain Seamus Callanan has been picked at full-forward again after hitting 2-7 last weekend while Ronan Maher slots in at centre-back with Padraic Maher and Barry Heffernan out on the wings.

The midfield pairing of Robert Byrne and Michael Breen remains the same while Noel McGrath starts at centre-forward again.

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1A fixture in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick at 7pm tomorrow night, February 2nd, has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy pic.twitter.com/hIzYWoPlKc — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) February 1, 2019 Source: Tipperary GAA /Twitter

Tipperary v Limerick

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

15. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

19. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

20. Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

21. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)

22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

23. Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch)

24. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

25. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

