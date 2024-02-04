Limerick and Waterford begin league campaigns with high-scoring wins

GAA hurling results

Limerick 1-36 Antrim 1-09

Waterford 3-20 Offaly 0-17

LIMERICK AND WATERFORD began their league campaigns with comfortable wins over Antrim and Offaly respectively.

Advertisement

The All-Ireland champions had 27 points to spare over the Saffrons, with their full-forward line accounting for almost all of that gap: Shane O’Brien, Adam English and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh notched 1-22 between them. O’Brien netted the Limerick goal along with an additional six points, with O’Brien tallying 10 points, five of them from frees.

Fred McCurry netted the Antrim goal midway through the first half to give his side a 1-5 to 0-6, but the Saffrons were ultimately blown away by Limerick’s firepower.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s three-goal first-half salvo was too much for battling Offaly in Tullamore.

A Stephen Bennett brace and Sean Walsh’s goal underwrote Waterford’s 3-8 to 0-10 lead at the break, but the Faithful slowly made inroads into the deficit across the second half, and trailed by four points with six minutes of normal time.

They were hamstrung by Leon Fox’s red card, however, and Waterford glossed the scoreline by reeling off eight unanswered points to close the game.