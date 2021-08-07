Limerick-Waterford All-Ireland semi-final delayed due to major traffic issues

TRAFFIC DELAYS ON the M7 in Kildare have caused the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Limerick and Waterford to be pushed back to a 5.30pm throw-in.

It’s understood a lorry carrying bales of hay struck a flyover bridge, which caused a number of bales to fall onto the road. The M7 is the main route for fans from both counties travelling to Croke Park for the last four clash.

The match was due to start at 5pm, but the GAA have confirmed throw-in has been delayed by half an hour to allow supporters make their way into the venue.

Due to traffic delays on the m7, this evening’s GAA All-Ireland Hurling Championship Semi-Final meeting between @LimerickCLG and @WaterfordGAA has been delayed by 30 minutes and throw-in will now be at 5.30pm. #GAA pic.twitter.com/VrT6MWsugP — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 7, 2021

The Limerick and Waterford teams are already in Croke Park and were walking the pitch when news of the delay was confirmed.

Emergency services have since cleared the bales from the road according to RTÉ News.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Two lanes remain open but the incident, which occured at at Junction 10 outside of Naas, caused a tailback that is believed to extend for at least 10km.

24,000 fans are expected to attend the game which makes it the biggest crowd at a sporting event in this country since the pandemic began.