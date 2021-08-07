Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick-Waterford All-Ireland semi-final delayed due to major traffic issues

The game will now start at 5.30pm.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 4:31 PM
34 minutes ago 4,520 Views 4 Comments
Limerick’s Cian Lynch arrives in Croke Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TRAFFIC DELAYS ON the M7 in Kildare have caused the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Limerick and Waterford to be pushed back to a 5.30pm throw-in.

It’s understood a lorry carrying bales of hay struck a flyover bridge, which caused a number of bales to fall onto the road. The M7 is the main route for fans from both counties travelling to Croke Park for the last four clash.

The match was due to start at 5pm, but the GAA have confirmed throw-in has been delayed by half an hour to allow supporters make their way into the venue. 

The Limerick and Waterford teams are already in Croke Park and were walking the pitch when news of the delay was confirmed.

Emergency services have since cleared the bales from the road according to RTÉ News.

Two lanes remain open but the incident, which occured at at Junction 10 outside of Naas, caused a tailback that is believed to extend for at least 10km.

24,000 fans are expected to attend the game which makes it the biggest crowd at a sporting event in this country since the pandemic began.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

