Limerick cut loose to ease past Waterford

Limerick 4-18
Waterford 0-12
LIMERICK RAN RIOT against Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in their Munster SFC quarter-final, running out comfortable winners with 18 points to spare.
The impressive Treaty will face Cork next time out in the provincial semi-final at the same venue on 10 July.
Hugh Bourke – -who’d finish with 1-6 — and brother Robbie both raised green flags in the first half, seeing the hosts boast an eight-point lead at the half-time break.
Iain Corbett converted a second-half penalty before Cillian Fahy palmed to the net late on to cap an impressive outing for Billy Lee’s men.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
More to follow
COMMENTS (2)