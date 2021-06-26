Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 26 June 2021
Limerick cut loose to ease past Waterford

It’s Cork next time out in a Munster semi.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 4:58 PM
34 minutes ago 1,938 Views 2 Comments
Limerick's Robert Childs tackles Waterford's Stephen Curry.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Limerick 4-18 

Waterford 0-12 

LIMERICK RAN RIOT against Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in their Munster SFC quarter-final, running out comfortable winners with 18 points to spare.

The impressive Treaty will face Cork next time out in the provincial semi-final at the same venue on 10 July. 

Hugh Bourke – -who’d finish with 1-6 — and brother Robbie both raised green flags in the first half, seeing the hosts boast an eight-point lead at the half-time break.

Iain Corbett converted a second-half penalty before Cillian Fahy palmed to the net late on to cap an impressive outing for Billy Lee’s men. 

More to follow 

