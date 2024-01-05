Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jack Moylan. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
On the Move

Lincoln City confirm signing of former Shelbourne forward Jack Moylan

Moylan scored 15 Premier Division goals for Shels last season.
0
73
15 minutes ago

LINCOLN CITY HAVE confirmed the signing of Jack Moylan from Shelbourne.

Moylan finished as the League of Ireland’s joint top-goalscorer last season, hitting 15 goals as Damien Duff’s side secured European qualification.

The 22-year-old had been training with the English League One side since the conclusion of the League of Ireland season, with his transfer to the club now officially confirmed.

“I’ve really enjoyed being over here, it has been like a mini pre-season which has allowed me to get up to speed with my team-mates. I’m chomping at the bit and ready to hit the ground running,” Moylan said.

“Everyone has made me feel so welcome that I already know this club is the right one for me and it has lived up to everything I was told and I’m settling in more every day.

“The Irish league was brilliant for me, but I feel ready to take the next step, and can’t wait to get out there in front of the Lincoln City fans.”

Lincoln City director of football Jez George added: “Jack is a player that we watched extensively last season and although we would have loved to have brought him over in the summer transfer window, he stayed to complete the job of helping Shelbourne qualify for Europe and now has the benefit of being part of our training group since Michael’s (Skubala) arrival.

“Jack has all the attributes to adjust to the pace, physicality and demands of League One.

“He is a talented young player, with an elite mentality, relentless work ethic and the ability to score goals, so we look forward to our supporters finally seeing him in a Lincoln City shirt.”

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     