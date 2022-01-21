Man Utd to support players in improving security following Victor Lindelof break-in

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL speak to players about improving security after Victor Lindelof’s family were subject to a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford.

The 27-year-old completed the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London, forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.

“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night, we had a break-in at our house in Manchester,” Maja Nilsson Lindelof posted in an Instagram story.

“I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house.

“We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both (myself) and my little kids.

“We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families.”

In the wake of the shocking events, interim manager Rangnick confirmed Lindelof would not feature in United’s match against West Ham on Saturday in order to care of his family.

“I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning we spoke for about 20 minutes, 25 minutes,” the German said.

“He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son.

“He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn’t want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

Advertisement

“We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game.”

The issue of footballers’ houses being targeted during matches has reared its head before and United will look at how to help improve protection for their players.

Asked if security around players’ families was something the club would look into around games, Rangnick said: “Yes, for sure.

“I think we will even have a meeting in our hotel this evening where the club will speak to the players about what kind of measures could be taken to increase the level of security.

“What is necessary? Where can the club support the players in those areas?

“This is something the club will speak to the players (about) in the next couple of weeks and hopefully be able to make their houses more safe and more secure in the future.”

United have urged anyone with information about Wednesday’s burglary to contact the police and said they would support the Lindelofs.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, the club said: “We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford.

“His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

“We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Lindelof had started United’s last two Premier League matches in place of out-of-sorts skipper Harry Maguire, who Rangnick confirmed would return to the starting line-up on Saturday.

“Harry from the first day I arrived, he played, was in the starting XI, then he received an injury in the Burnley game and was out for the next two or three games,” Rangnick added.

“He was fully fit for the first time for the Brentford game. I explained to him that I didn’t want to change anything because I thought Victor and Rapha (Raphael Varane) were doing well – this partnership worked well.

“Now with Victor being out, Harry will play from the beginning tomorrow obviously and again be the captain of the team.

“In a back four it’s not only the individual performance of each player, it is how they cooperate, how they work together.

“This is not the first time Harry and Rapha are going to play together.

“They did it quite a few times in the last couple of months and I’m very positive that it will be a good partnership for tomorrow’s game.”

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Andy Farrell’s exciting-looking Six Nations squad; Jason Jenkins’ unexpected interprovincial move; and Bernard’s former player at Grenoble, Jordan Michallet, who passed away tragically this week aged 29