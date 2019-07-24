This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
'I like the competition' - Lindelof welcomes United's pursuit of Maguire

The 25-year-old is not worried about the possibility of another expensive defender arriving at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 5:55 PM
39 minutes ago
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof.
VICTOR LINDELOF SAYS he is excited by the prospect of competing with Harry Maguire for a place in the Manchester United starting XI as the club’s pursuit of the Leicester City defender continues.

United have already had two bids for the centre-back rejected as Leicester are reportedly holding out for £90 million (€101m).

Lindelof already has to battle with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling for a spot in the first team, while the likes of Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are also pushing for a place.

But the Sweden international is not worried about another high-profile signing being added to the mix, saying it will only motivate him further.

“I like the competition,” Lindelof told ESPN. ”I love it, actually. I think it’s great for a club to have that competition. If you have good players in your position you have to work hard every day, especially in training, and that helps a team to go to the next level as well.

“For me it’s perfect. I like it. I think everyone at this club wants to be at the highest level. I’m very good friends with them all. In training, we compete and then off the pitch we are friends. That’s how it should be.”

Meanwhile, Lindelof has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after a solid season in which he made 40 appearances across all competitions. But he has been quick to dismiss any talk of a transfer this summer, insisting he is happy where he is.

“I’m not the kind of person who thinks about that,” he added. “I’m here, I’m very happy here. That’s my focus. Manchester United is my club. I represent this club with great honour.”

