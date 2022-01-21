Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lindsay Peat announces retirement from international rugby

‘Though I am simply a single thread within a shining green jersey, I hope that I leave a bit of a legacy in the fabric’, wrote Peat in her statement.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 4:19 PM
Lindsay Peat waves to the crowd after being substituted in what proved to be her final Irish appearance.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LINDSAY PEAT HAS announced her retirement from international rugby. 

Peat made her Ireland debut in 2015 and went on to win 38 Test caps, her final appearance coming into the Autumn Test win over USA at the RDS last November.

Her retirement is limited to the international sphere only as Peat intends to continue playing for Railway Union in the AIL. 

“To write a statement or to not has been a question on my mind but today it feels right to simply say thank you”, said Peat in a statement, beneath the header, To live is the rarest thing in the world; most people exist, that is all. 

“I always dreamed of becoming a professional athlete, a sportsperson, and I have on the greatest level possible fulfilled that dream. I still feel the need to pinch myself to believe it.

“The last six years have given me the chance to sing my beloved Amhrán na bhFiann, to sing Ireland’s call, to to meet the President of Ireland, to play in a home World Cup. In 38 appearances I have scored tries for my country and given away a few too! I have laughed. I have cried. I really did go out and ‘break a leg’!

“These past few years I have lived my dream and played for my country: I played for Ireland. Though I am simply a single thread within a shining green jersey, I hope that I leave a bit of a legacy in the fabric and that my beloved No.1 jersey is better for me having worn it.” 

