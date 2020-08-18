This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Linfield out of the Champions League after narrow defeat to Legia Warsaw

David Healy’s side fell to a brave 1-0 defeat in Poland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,480 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5179358
File photo of David Healy.
Image: Brian Little/INPHO
Image: Brian Little/INPHO

LINFIELD HAVE BEEN knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers following a 1-0 defeat to Polish champions Legia Warsaw. 

The decisive goal came late in the game, with Jose Kante breaking hearts with a shot from the edge of the box with just nine minutes remaining. Linfield has played 10 minutes with 10 men prior to that goal, after Kirk Millar was sent off for a second bookable offence. 

Linfield could, however, have stolen a late equaliser, but Christy Manzinga saw his shot bounce back off the post with Legia ‘keeper Arthur Boruc beaten. 

It marks an end to Linfield’s Champions League campaign although they remain in Europe, and now drop into the preliminary stages of the Europa League. 

Linfield qualified for tonight’s game as a result of a walkover against Kosovo’s Drita, abandoned when two Kosovan players tested positive for Covid-19. This game went ahead despite a positive test among the Legia squad. 

Whereas in a previous season this would have been an encouraging away result ahead of a return to Belfast for the second leg, the compressed calendar has meant these games have been changed to one-legged affairs. 

The42 Team

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
