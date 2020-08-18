Linfield out of the Champions League after narrow defeat to Legia Warsaw

LINFIELD HAVE BEEN knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers following a 1-0 defeat to Polish champions Legia Warsaw.

The decisive goal came late in the game, with Jose Kante breaking hearts with a shot from the edge of the box with just nine minutes remaining. Linfield has played 10 minutes with 10 men prior to that goal, after Kirk Millar was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Linfield could, however, have stolen a late equaliser, but Christy Manzinga saw his shot bounce back off the post with Legia ‘keeper Arthur Boruc beaten.

It marks an end to Linfield’s Champions League campaign although they remain in Europe, and now drop into the preliminary stages of the Europa League.

Linfield qualified for tonight’s game as a result of a walkover against Kosovo’s Drita, abandoned when two Kosovan players tested positive for Covid-19. This game went ahead despite a positive test among the Legia squad.

Whereas in a previous season this would have been an encouraging away result ahead of a return to Belfast for the second leg, the compressed calendar has meant these games have been changed to one-legged affairs.