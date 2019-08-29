This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heartbreak for Linfield as Europa League dream ends in Azerbaijan on away goals

David Healy’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat on Thursday evening in their Europa League play-off.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 7:13 PM
27 minutes ago
Linfield manager David Healy.
Image: Niall Carson
Linfield manager David Healy.
Linfield manager David Healy.
Image: Niall Carson

LINFIELD’S HOPES OF reaching the group stages of the Europa League ended on Thursday night with a 2-1 defeat to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

David Healy’s side defied the odds by securing an impressive 3-2 victory at home in the first leg, which featured a crucial stoppage time penalty right at the death for the visitors.

Goals from Romero Jaime and Abdellah Zoubir saw Qarabag race into a two-goal lead on Thursday afternoon.

Shayne Laverty pulled one back in injury time, but it wasn’t enough as the Azerbaijani champions progressed on away goals after a 4-4 draw on aggregate. 

