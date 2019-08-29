Heartbreak for Linfield as Europa League dream ends in Azerbaijan on away goals

LINFIELD’S HOPES OF reaching the group stages of the Europa League ended on Thursday night with a 2-1 defeat to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

David Healy’s side defied the odds by securing an impressive 3-2 victory at home in the first leg, which featured a crucial stoppage time penalty right at the death for the visitors.

Goals from Romero Jaime and Abdellah Zoubir saw Qarabag race into a two-goal lead on Thursday afternoon.

Shayne Laverty pulled one back in injury time, but it wasn’t enough as the Azerbaijani champions progressed on away goals after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

90 + 5 mins: FT: Qarabag 2 - 1 Linfield (Agg. 4-4) Magnificent effort from Linfield on the night and so unlucky to go out on away goals. Each and every player can hold their heads high during this European run that has ultimately ended in heart ache due to the away goal rule. — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) August 29, 2019

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!