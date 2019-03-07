This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 7 March, 2019
Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad

The Barcelona captain has not played for his country since the World Cup.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 4:17 PM
20 minutes ago 364 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4528979
Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup.
Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup.
Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup.

LIONEL MESSI IS back in the Argentina squad for the first time in almost nine months, although Sergio Aguero has been left out.

Messi has not played for his country since the 2018 World Cup, where Jorge Sampaoli’s side lost to eventual winners France in the last 16.

Sampaoli’s successor Lionel Scaloni has been unable to call upon the Barcelona captain for any of Argentina’s matches since taking charge.

But Messi will soon make his international return as he is in the Argentina squad for upcoming friendly matches against Venezuela and Morocco.

There is no room for Aguero, however, with Scaloni favouring Lautaro Martinez, Giovanni Simeone and Dario Benedetto over the Manchester City star.

Inter striker Mauro Icardi also misses out, as he has not played for his club since 9 February amid a stand-off that began with him being stripped of the captaincy.

Gonzalo Higuain is another high-profile attacking omission. Like Aguero, Chelsea’s on-loan Juventus striker has not been involved for the Albiceleste since Russia 2018.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

