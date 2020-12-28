BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
Advertisement

'Barca is my life' but Messi still coy on club future

The Argentinian’s contract expires at the end of the season.

By AFP Monday 28 Dec 2020, 12:55 PM
3 minutes ago 41 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311931
Messi in action for Barcelona.
Image: Eric Alonso
Messi in action for Barcelona.
Messi in action for Barcelona.
Image: Eric Alonso

LIONEL MESSI REMAINED coy on his future at Barcelona in a long interview broadcast on Sunday in which he called the Catalan giants “my life”.

Speaking to Spanish TV channel La Sexta, Messi insisted that he was “excited” to play under coach Ronald Koeman this season despite trying to leave the club where he has played his entire senior career last summer.

He said that at the time he felt like he “needed a change”, but his attempted exit was blocked amid a spat with former Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season and from next month he will be free to negotiate a move away from Catalonia.

“Barca is my life, I’m in love with the club. And the city, my children were born here,” Messi said in an interview conducted earlier this month.

“It’s true I had a bad time in the summer. It came from everything that happened before the summer, how the season ended, the burofax [how Messi communicated his desire to leave], all of that.

“I carried that into the start of the season a little bit.”

Bartomeu stepped down in October and a new Barcelona president will be elected on January 24, after which 33-year-old Messi is expected to begin talks over whether to extend his career-long stay.

“I feel good right now, ready to fight for everything. I feel excited,” he said.

Messi said he is under no illusions over the position Barca find themselves in, with the financial problems exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic likely to hamper player recruitment.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I know the club is going through a difficult period and that makes everything surrounding Barcelona difficult, but I am motivated,” he said.

He described Barca’s situation as “really bad” and poured scorn on the idea that Neymar could make a shock return to Catalonia.

“To do that you need money, and there is no money. Neymar would cost a lot,” Messi said.

Much of the talk surrounding Messi’s departure centred around the possibility he might reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, although there are also reports of him potentially lining up alongside Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues in his four seasons under Guardiola, and was full of praise for his former boss.

“Pep has something special. He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack,” he said.

“He told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win.”

© – AFP, 2020

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie