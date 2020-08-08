This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 August, 2020
Lionel Messi brilliance helps Barcelona into Champions League last 8

The Argentine international scored and won a penalty, to set up a mouth-watering tie with German champions Bayern Munich on Friday.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 10:01 PM
Lionel Messi celebrates.
Image: Joan Monfort
Image: Joan Monfort

LIONEL MESSI inspired Barcelona to a 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli that sets up a quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.

Messi scored a fine solo goal and won a penalty in a virtuoso first-half display as Barca won the tie that started in February 4-2 on aggregate.

Clement Lenglet got them up and running with a 10th-minute header from a corner, although there did look a clear foul by the defender in the lead-up.

Messi then came to the fore with a typical moment of brilliance as he fought off three challenges, one of which saw him end up on the floor, before returning to his feet and finding the bottom corner.

After having another goal disallowed for a handball, the Argentinian then won a penalty after he was clattered by Kalidou Koulibaly and Luis Suarez converted in the 45th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne immediately replied for Napoli from the spot in first-half added time, but, despite a strong second-half push, they were left with too much to do.

Press Association

