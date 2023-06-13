Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Lionel Messi after Argentina's World Cup triumph.
# In The Future
'I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup' - Messi
The 35-year-old was speaking in an interview with Chinese media.
71
0
5 minutes ago

LIONEL MESSI HAS confirmed he “doesn’t think” he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

“I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup,” he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup.”

More to follow…

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     