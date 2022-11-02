Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 November 2022
Lions could face combined Australia-New Zealand team as part of 2025 tour

Discussions are under way to add a fourth Test against an Anzac XV, according to Rugby Australia chief Hamish McLennan.

34 minutes ago 1,141 Views 2 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE WALLABIES AND All Blacks are in talks to form a joint team to face the British and Irish Lions in a one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2025.

The Lions are due to tour Australia for three Tests with discussions under way to add a fourth against an Anzac XV.

“We’ve talked to the Kiwis about hosting an Anzac team against the Lions in 2025 and they’re considering the idea,” Rugby Australia chief Hamish McLennan told the Daily Mail.

“I’m in no doubt it would be a belter and we’d sell the MCG out with 100,000 fans.

“The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage.”

The Wallabies are currently on a European tour, but Rugby Australia confirmed the idea was in the works to Fox Sports.

A combined Anzac team last played in 1989 when they lost 19-15 to the Lions at Ballymore in Brisbane, but it was mostly Australians with just three All Blacks taking part. The game fell between New Zealand Tests against Argentina and All Blacks players made individual choices about whether they would risk injury and play.

McLennan has been in tense negotiations recently with New Zealand Rugby over the future of Super Rugby beyond next year.

Autumn Series
But he insisted relations were fine.

“All is good with the Kiwis now, we’re friends again and we’d be happy to give them a cut,” said McLennan.

– © AFP 2022

