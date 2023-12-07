British and Irish Lions to visit Dublin in 2025 for historic first fixture in Ireland

THE BRITISH AND IRISH Lions will visit Dublin for a warm-up fixture against Argentina ahead of the 2025 tour of Australia.

The Lions will take on the Pumas at Aviva Stadium on Friday, 20 June 2025.

The fixture will represent the first time the Lions have played in Ireland.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and on terrestrial television – with details to be confirmed – and tickets are set to be released in March 2024.

“The British & Irish Lions is synonymous with rugby heritage, pride and passion and I am delighted that Irish fans will have an opportunity to watch one of rugby’s most popular and iconic teams play for the very first time in Ireland,” IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said.

“The IRFU is very proud to host this ‘home’ fixture prior to the 2025 Tour, and it promises to be a momentous celebration for Irish rugby in our 150th Anniversary season.

“A packed Aviva Stadium will provide an ideal launchpad for the Lions before they depart for Australia, giving many Irish rugby fans the opportunity to savour the extraordinary experience that is being a Lions supporter, on home soil. I would like to thank the Board of The British & Irish Lions for awarding Irish rugby with this honour, which will fittingly bookend our 150th year celebrations.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is currently the favourite to lead the Lions to Australia. Warren Gatland – who was Lions head coach for the last three tours to Australia (2013), New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021) – recently ruled himself out of the running to coach the Lions in 2025.

The Wales head coach also backed Farrell for the job, stating: “You cannot deny what Ireland have achieved as a nation over the last few years and you are starting to see the fruition of the alignment between the Irish provinces and the union. There is no doubt that Andy has done a fantastic job.”

The Lions have already confirmed warm-up fixtures against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, the Brumbies, an invitational Australia and New Zealand selection and the Melbourne Rebels alongside the three Test fixtures against the Wallabies, which will be held in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Lions last toured Australia in 2013, where a 41-16 win in the Third Test handed the tourists a 2-1 series win.