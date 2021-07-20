Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 23°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

Confirmed: All three Lions Tests will take place at sea level in Cape Town

Johannesburg is at the centre of the third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 3:58 PM
30 minutes ago 736 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5500638
Cape Town Stadium will host all three Tests.
Image: Shaun Roy/INPHO
Cape Town Stadium will host all three Tests.
Cape Town Stadium will host all three Tests.
Image: Shaun Roy/INPHO

SA RUGBY AND the British and Irish Lions have officially confirmed that all three games in the upcoming Test series will take place at sea level in Cape Town.

The first Test had always been scheduled for Cape Town Stadium but the second and third Tests were originally due to take place in Johannesburg.

However, with Johannesburg currently the epicentre of the third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa, it has been decided to stay put in Cape Town after “extensive consultation with medical experts on the risks associated with the Delta variant of Covid-19.”

Both the Lions and Springboks recorded positive Covid cases in their camps while they were based in Johannesburg for warm-up games.

Given that Cape Town is at sea level, rather than at altitude like Johannesburg, the change of venue for the second and third Tests will be viewed as a positive for the Lions.

The Test series opens this Saturday 24 July, with the other games to follow on Saturday 31 July and Saturday 7 August.

“The data pointed in only one direction,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The Series has already been significantly disrupted by Covid-19 and a return to Gauteng at this time would only increase the risks.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

“We now have two teams in bio-secure environments without any positive cases or anyone in isolation. To now return to the Highveld would expose the Series to renewed risk.

“Everyone wants to see the two squads, at their strongest, play out an unforgettable Series over the next three weekends and this decision gives us the best opportunity to see that happen.”

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said the tourists were also “fully supportive” of the decision.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie