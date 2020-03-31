Lions ease concerns over South Africa series clash with rescheduled Olympics

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions have no concerns that the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympic Games will overshadow the tour of South Africa next year.

It was announced yesterday that the Games in Japan will be staged from 23 July to 8 August 2021 after being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Lions start the three-Test series against world champions South Africa on 24 July, with further showdowns to come on 31 July and 7 August.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley says kick-off times will prevent sports lovers from missing any of the action.

“Fans should not miss out on any action,” said Calveley. “We are determined to play our part in what will be an extraordinary summer of sport.”

He added: “The priority right now has to be the safety and well-being of all those affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“There should not be any direct clashes with Lions matches and Olympic events given the time difference between South Africa and Tokyo.

“We are expecting a fantastic series against the world champions.”

