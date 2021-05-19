16,500 fans to be allowed for Lions opener against Japan in Murrayfield

BIL, the Lions mascot, will be one of those in attendance at Murrayfield.

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions 2021 tour opener against Japan will be played in front of 16,500 fans in Edinburgh after plans were signed off by the Scottish government.

The Lions have been given the green light for a partial capacity crowd with social distancing for the game at Murrayfield on 26 June (3pm).

“We’re absolutely delighted to be able to confirm today’s news,” said Ben Calveley, managing director of the British and Irish Lions.

“It will be brilliant to see a passionate crowd back at Murrayfield for what promises to be a superb game of rugby before we embark on the Tour to South Africa.

“I am sure it will give the entire touring party an enormous boost to play this fixture in front of Lions fans.

“We are very grateful to the Scottish Government for its commitment and support to ensure this fixture would be seen by a live audience.”

The reduced capacity will mean that a number of ticket holders will not be allowed to attend the game, with organisers set to contact all ticket holders by 28 May.

