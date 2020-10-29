'It’s about him holding his body together' - Gatland on Sexton's Lions chances

LIONS BOSS WARREN Gatland says Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be in consideration for the 2021 tour of South Africa as long as he can stay injury-free over the coming season.

Indeed, Gatland even named Sexton on a long list of possible Lions skippers.

Gatland has also indicated that he would like Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to come on board as a Lions assistant coach for the third time on the trip to take on the Springboks next year.

35-year-old Sexton has been part of the last two Lions tours under Gatland in 2013 and 2017 and has strong ambitions of being part of the 2021 squad.

“Johnny has managed himself really well and this autumn is going to be about what Ireland do in terms of that, then the Six Nations,” said Gatland when asked if Sexton will be in consideration.

“Probably his challenge in the last year or so is being able to string a number of games together. He’s picked up little niggles and knocks, and a few head knocks as well and stuff. So that’s where we will be looking at.

“There’s no doubt about his experience and leadership and qualities as a player. I look back on 2017, he didn’t have the greatest start to the tour and then came back in.

“That’s what world-class players do, their form can sometimes go but form is temporary and class is permanent. It’s just seeing how Johnny goes over the next six months or so, that’s the important factor.

“Then it’s about him holding his body together and how he manages that and, if he is selected, how he is managed on tour.”

Indeed, Gatland went as far as to name Sexton as a possible Lions captain when asked if he is close to a decision in that area.

The Lions boss also mentioned Conor Murray and James Ryan in a long list that included Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje, Justin Tipuric, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Davies, Stuart Hogg, Stuart McInally, and Fraser Brown.

Sexton has been part of the last two Lions tours. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Gatland is clearly some way off making a decision on the captaincy, he did hint that he is keen to have Ireland head coach Farrell involved next year.

Farrell has been the Lions’ defence coach for the past two tours.

Gatland insisted the Lions are waiting to confirm the availability of candidates but stressed his desire for a degree of continuity in his staff.

“Andy is definitely one of those guys that you’re looking at from a continuity perspective,” said Gatland.

“I have a huge amount of regard for Andy and his leadership, what he brings to the game, what he brings to a team. He understands winning, he understands winning environments and he’s very smart.

“I’ve spoken to all the four CEOs and directors of rugby in the unions in terms of the potential availability of coaches and hopefully in the next three or four weeks, we can put a list of those names together and agree terms with them.

“Andy is definitely one of the ones, he’s been on two tours and been incredibly successful. It’s a great role now for him as the head coach and Ireland have to make a decision about if they were prepared to release him.

“I see massive benefits from going on a Lions tour, learning from other players, the team they’re playing against. It’s a great experience but that’s up to the individual unions.”

Gatland was less enthusiastic when asked about the prospect of Stuart Lancaster being involved with the Lions.

“I spoke to Stuart a long time ago,” said Gatland. “We haven’t made a final decision. I’ve had a massive amount of approaches from individual coaches and agents putting people forward.

“There’s potentially one or two spots we’re considering but if we can secure some of the people that have been here in the past, that would be my preference.”

Warren Gatland was speaking on behalf of Canterbury at the launch of the British & Irish Lions pro jersey available at Canterbury.com.