British and Irish Lions jersey for 2025 tour to Australia revealed

THE JERSEY FOR the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia next year has been revealed.

The Canterbury-made shirt is a deeper shade of red from previous tours, and features a grandad collar in response to online feedback from Lions fans during the trends and insights analysis.

Former British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton was involved in the design process, offering advice on player requirements.

The jersey features Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, on the front of the shirt as sponsor.

The new Lions shirt. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Lions are set to play Argentina at Aviva Stadium on 20 June before making the trip to Australia.

The first Test will begin is on 19 July at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts the second Test on 26 July, with the final Test at Sydney’s Accor Stadium 2 August.

Andy Farrell, the 2025 British & Irish Lions head coach, said: “Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad.

“I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries.

“It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey.”