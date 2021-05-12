BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Lions' meeting with Japan to be shown live on free-to-air television

Channel 4 are showing the game from Murrayfield, and will have highlights from the rest of the tour.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 12 May 2021, 2:37 PM
THE BRITISH AND IRISH Lions will be shown live on free-to-air television for the first time in almost 30 years with Channel 4 set to broadcast the warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June. 

The game will be the first Lions game live on terrestrial television since the 1993 tour of New Zealand. 

In addition to picking up live coverage of the Japan clash, Channel 4 will show highlights of the three Tests against South Africa, with All4 showing highlights of the other games from the tour. 

The Test games are live on Sky Sports, and are slated for the final two weekends in July and the first weekend in August. 

 

