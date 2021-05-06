BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

Eight Irishmen named in Lions squad as Sexton and Ryan miss out

Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, Andrew Porter and Iain Henderson make the plane.

Garry Doyle
By Garry Doyle Thursday 6 May 2021, 12:50 PM
7 minutes ago 8,834 Views 46 Comments
https://the42.ie/5429834
Johnny Sexton on the last Lions tour.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Johnny Sexton on the last Lions tour.
Johnny Sexton on the last Lions tour.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

EIGHT IRISH PLAYERS have been named by Warren Gatland in his 37-strong British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa this summer: Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson and Jack Conan.

There is no Johnny Sexton or James Ryan. Also unfortunate to miss out are Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Peter O’Mahony – the captain from the first test in 2017 – CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, Simon Zebo, Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour.

Alun Wyn Jones was named captain which was no surprise as Gatland had previously selected Sam Warburton to lead the side on the 2013 and 2017 tours.

“I had a call from Gats on Sunday evening; we had a quick chat and evidently it was a huge privilege to be able to add this to the CV,” said Jones, who at 35 becomes the oldest Lions captain of the modern era.

“As a rugby player you want to be involved in these challenges … the significance isn’t lost on me … it will be interesting to see how we go out there. To do that is a huge honour … that custodianship … [as players] you’re all connected, it’s something very, very special, and it’s hard to explain. I’d like to think it hasn’t changed from the times before professionalism to this very day.

“I enjoy the sport, I love what I do, and I’ll continue in a similar vein.”

Gatland said: “Everyone will start in one of the first three games on the tour. That puts you in the shop window.

“You certainly feel for the guys who have missed out. It has not been an easy decision. We went through a list of names and extended it from the initial number of tourists – from 36 to 37.

“I’d like everyone who missed out to know that it was not an easy choice.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Here is the Lions squad in full.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie