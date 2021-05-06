Eight Irishmen named in Lions squad as Sexton and Ryan miss out

EIGHT IRISH PLAYERS have been named by Warren Gatland in his 37-strong British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa this summer: Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson and Jack Conan.

There is no Johnny Sexton or James Ryan. Also unfortunate to miss out are Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Peter O’Mahony – the captain from the first test in 2017 – CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, Simon Zebo, Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour.

Alun Wyn Jones was named captain which was no surprise as Gatland had previously selected Sam Warburton to lead the side on the 2013 and 2017 tours.

“I had a call from Gats on Sunday evening; we had a quick chat and evidently it was a huge privilege to be able to add this to the CV,” said Jones, who at 35 becomes the oldest Lions captain of the modern era.

“As a rugby player you want to be involved in these challenges … the significance isn’t lost on me … it will be interesting to see how we go out there. To do that is a huge honour … that custodianship … [as players] you’re all connected, it’s something very, very special, and it’s hard to explain. I’d like to think it hasn’t changed from the times before professionalism to this very day.

“I enjoy the sport, I love what I do, and I’ll continue in a similar vein.”

Gatland said: “Everyone will start in one of the first three games on the tour. That puts you in the shop window.

“You certainly feel for the guys who have missed out. It has not been an easy decision. We went through a list of names and extended it from the initial number of tourists – from 36 to 37.

“I’d like everyone who missed out to know that it was not an easy choice.”

