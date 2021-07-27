Membership : Access or Sign Up
Conor Murray starts as Lions make three changes for second Test

The Munster and Ireland scrum-half comes into the starting XV in place of Ali Price.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 9:59 AM
1 hour ago 11,335 Views 11 Comments
Conor Murray is back in the number nine shirt.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LIONS HEAD COACH Warren Gatland has brought Conor Murray into his starting XV for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Cape Town [KO 5pm Irish/UK time, Sky Sports].

The Ireland scrum-half replaces Ali Price in what is one of three changes made by Gatland.

Scotland centre Chris Harris has been named at outside centre, with Elliot Daly dropping to the bench, and Mako Vunipola starts at loosehead prop, with Rory Sutherland making way.

Murray comes into the starting XV alongside Ireland team-mates Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw, and Tadhg Furlong – all of whom hold onto their places after last weekend’s first Test victory. Tadhg Beirne is among the replacements again.

Out-half Dan Biggar has been retained named in the number 10 shirt after a head injury last weekend but he needs to complete his return-to-play protocols and assessment by an independent concussion consultant in order to be cleared to start on Saturday.

Gatland has also named Taulupe Faletau on the bench, with Hamish Watson dropping out of the matchday 23, as does Liam Williams.

The Springboks are due to name their starting XV and bench this afternoon.

Lions (v South Africa):

15. Stuart Hogg 

14. Anthony Watson

13. Chris Harris

12. Robbie Henshaw 

11. Duhan van der Merwe 

10. Dan Biggar

9. Conor Murray

1. Mako Vunipola 

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie 

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Maro Itoje 

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Courtney Lawes 

7. Tom Curry

8. Jack Conan 

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens 

17. Rory Sutherland 

18. Kyle Sinckler 

19. Tadhg Beirne 

20. Taulupe Faletau 

21. Ali Price 

22. Owen Farrell 

23. Elliot Daly.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].

