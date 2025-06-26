Advertisement
Dan Sheehan will captain the Lions in the absence of Maro Itoje. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Dan Sheehan named to captain Lions side filled with eight Ireland stars

Sheehan is one of five Leinster players handed Lions debuts by head coach Andy Farrell.
7.49am, 26 Jun 2025
DAN SHEEHAN WILL captain the British & Irish Lions on his debut in Saturday’s warm-up match against the Western Force in Perth.

Sheehan is one of five Leinster players handed Lions debuts by head coach Andy Farrell, joining Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, while Andrew Porter is set to make his debut from the bench.

Farrell has named a starting XV heavy with Irish influence, with Tadhg Furlong — who came off the bench in the defeat to Argentina — making his first start since early May having shaken off his recent calf injury.

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne and Connacht wing Mack Hansen are also among eight Irish starters, while Leinster duo Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan join Porter among the replacements.

Beirne and Sione Tuipulotu are the only two survivors from the side that faced the Pumas, although on this occasion they have been switched to inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.

Lions (v Western Force)

15. Elliot Daly 
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. James Lowe
10. Finn Russell
9. Tomos Williams

1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Cummings
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Andrew Porter
18. Will Stuart
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Jack Conan
21. Alex Mitchell
22. Huw Jones
23. Marcus Smith

– Additional reporting Press Association

