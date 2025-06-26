Dan Sheehan named to captain Lions side filled with eight Ireland stars

DAN SHEEHAN WILL captain the British & Irish Lions on his debut in Saturday’s warm-up match against the Western Force in Perth.
Sheehan is one of five Leinster players handed Lions debuts by head coach Andy Farrell, joining Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, while Andrew Porter is set to make his debut from the bench.
Advertisement
Farrell has named a starting XV heavy with Irish influence, with Tadhg Furlong — who came off the bench in the defeat to Argentina — making his first start since early May having shaken off his recent calf injury.
Munster’s Tadhg Beirne and Connacht wing Mack Hansen are also among eight Irish starters, while Leinster duo Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan join Porter among the replacements.
Beirne and Sione Tuipulotu are the only two survivors from the side that faced the Pumas, although on this occasion they have been switched to inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.
Lions (v Western Force)
15. Elliot Daly
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. James Lowe
10. Finn Russell
9. Tomos Williams
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Cummings
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Henry Pollock
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Andrew Porter
18. Will Stuart
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Jack Conan
21. Alex Mitchell
22. Huw Jones
23. Marcus Smith
– Additional reporting Press Association
Related Reads
Nic White one of six Wallabies in Western Force side to face the Lions
Dan Sheehan goes from ‘despising’ Ellis Genge to loving ‘funny bloke’ Lions prop
Lions show Ireland-like glimpses but sloppy touches blunt attack
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dan Sheehan named to captain Lions side filled with eight Ireland stars
DAN SHEEHAN WILL captain the British & Irish Lions on his debut in Saturday’s warm-up match against the Western Force in Perth.
Sheehan is one of five Leinster players handed Lions debuts by head coach Andy Farrell, joining Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, while Andrew Porter is set to make his debut from the bench.
Farrell has named a starting XV heavy with Irish influence, with Tadhg Furlong — who came off the bench in the defeat to Argentina — making his first start since early May having shaken off his recent calf injury.
Munster’s Tadhg Beirne and Connacht wing Mack Hansen are also among eight Irish starters, while Leinster duo Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan join Porter among the replacements.
Beirne and Sione Tuipulotu are the only two survivors from the side that faced the Pumas, although on this occasion they have been switched to inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.
Lions (v Western Force)
15. Elliot Daly
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. James Lowe
10. Finn Russell
9. Tomos Williams
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Cummings
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Henry Pollock
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Andrew Porter
18. Will Stuart
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Jack Conan
21. Alex Mitchell
22. Huw Jones
23. Marcus Smith
– Additional reporting Press Association
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Lions Rugby Team news