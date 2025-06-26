Dan Sheehan named to captain Lions side filled with eight Ireland stars

DAN SHEEHAN WILL captain the British & Irish Lions on his debut in Saturday’s warm-up match against the Western Force in Perth.

Sheehan is one of five Leinster players handed Lions debuts by head coach Andy Farrell, joining Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, while Andrew Porter is set to make his debut from the bench.

Farrell has named a starting XV heavy with Irish influence, with Tadhg Furlong — who came off the bench in the defeat to Argentina — making his first start since early May having shaken off his recent calf injury.

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne and Connacht wing Mack Hansen are also among eight Irish starters, while Leinster duo Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan join Porter among the replacements.

Beirne and Sione Tuipulotu are the only two survivors from the side that faced the Pumas, although on this occasion they have been switched to inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.

Lions (v Western Force)

15. Elliot Daly

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. James Lowe

10. Finn Russell

9. Tomos Williams

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Dan Sheehan (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Cummings

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Andrew Porter

18. Will Stuart

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Jack Conan

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Huw Jones

23. Marcus Smith

– Additional reporting Press Association