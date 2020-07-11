Quiz: How well do you remember the Lions Tests of the 21st century?

THIS TIME NEXT year (all going according to plan) the Lions tour of South Africa will be two matches old, ripening and maturing into the sugary-sweet friendships-that-last-a-lifetime phase with Test matches against the World Champions to be built towards.



It’s a tradition like no other, to borrow a phrase some another sporting event that takes itself a touch too seriously. And because there is over a century of Lions tours to look back on, we’ll keep this quiz to the most modern tours – those people may have actually watched unfold live rather than learn about on the newsreel at the pictures or on a beloved VHS tape years later.

So, extend a hand across the Irish sea to grab a roomie and dip yourself elbow deep into the great history of 21st century British and Irish Lions Test matches (none of your dirt-track midweek and warm-up matches feature here. Tests v South Africa, Australia and New Zealand only).