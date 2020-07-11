This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the Lions Tests of the 21st century?

The Lions plan to have a tour in full swing this time next year.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 9:30 AM
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THIS TIME NEXT year (all going according to plan) the Lions tour of South Africa will be two matches old, ripening and maturing into the sugary-sweet friendships-that-last-a-lifetime phase with Test matches against the World Champions to be built towards.

It’s a tradition like no other, to borrow a phrase some another sporting event that takes itself a touch too seriously. And because there is over a century of Lions tours to look back on,  we’ll keep this quiz to the most modern tours – those people may have actually watched unfold live rather than learn about on the newsreel at the pictures or on a beloved VHS tape years later.

So, extend a hand across the Irish sea to grab a roomie and dip yourself elbow deep into the great history of 21st century British and Irish Lions Test matches (none of your dirt-track midweek and warm-up matches feature here. Tests v South Africa, Australia and New Zealand only).

How many Test matches have the Lions won over their five tours in the 21st century?
5
6

7
8
Brian O'Driscoll scored in the first Test in 2001, who was the next Irish Test try-scorer for the Lions?
Keith Wood
Donncha O'Callaghan

Simon Easterby
Jonathan Sexton
How long was the losing streak endured by the Lions after that much-lauded win at the Gabba in 2001?
Five Tests
Six Tests

Seven Tests
Eight Tests
Clive Woodward's 2005 Lions comissioned their very own anthem to stand for ahead of each Test. Can you remember the name of it?
Four proud nations
The Power of Four

The Lions, kings
Beware this cat's claws
With O'Driscoll injured, Gareth Thomas took over as the Lions' outside centre in 2005. Who wore number 12 in the second Test against New Zealand?
Jonny Wilkinson
Shane Horgan

Gavin Henson
Will Greenwood
Dan Carter was sensational in the All Blacks win that day, how many points did the out-half contribute to the victory?
17
24

29
33
How many Grand Slam-winning Ireland players started the Lions' first Test against South Africa in 2009?
Four
Five

Six
Seven
Who was the only Irish try-scorer of that Test series?
Jamie Heaslip
Brian O'Driscoll

Tommy Bowe
Rob Kearney
Who did Welsh wing George North famously carry on his shoulder for a moment in the first Test of 2013?
Quade Cooper
Sekope Kepu

Digby Ioane
Israel Folau
Sean O'Brien scored what should be remembered as one of the all-time great Lions tries in 2017, who was the other Irish try-scorer in that series?
Conor Murray
Jonathan Sexton

Jamie Heaslip
Peter O'Mahony
Can you name the referee whose late change of mind over a kickable Kiwi penalty helped bring about a drawn series in 2017?
Jerome Garces
Romain Poite

Marius Mitrea
Pascal Gauzere
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Rooaaaar!
You went at the quiz, picked it up and ran with it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Patchy
Take all the positives you like, take some silverware while you're at it. But there was no victory here.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
At least there's summer holidays ahead
Putting four nations together is no easy feat, and it was certainly tought for you out there.
Share your result:

