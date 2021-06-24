Events, video analysis, extra newsletters and podcasts - sign up now for even more Lions coverage

Membership : Access or Sign Up
We've got big plans as the campaign gets going this weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 2:29 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IF YOU LOVE The42’s rugby coverage, now is the time to sign up for our membership scheme. 

The Lions get their campaign up and running — with seven Irishmen ready to start against Japan — in Edinburgh this weekend.

And we’re ready to kick off our coverage of the highly-anticipated tour to South Africa – with loads of extra stuff for supporters of The42

From next week, Rugby Weekly Extra duo Murray Kinsella and professional analyst Eoin Toolan will deliver a video review show every Monday morning centred on the Lions’ games but also touching on Ireland’s two fixtures and anything else that has caught their eye the previous weekend. Prepare to learn a lot. 

We’ll also have post-match podcasts for members after every single Lions/Ireland game on Saturday evenings and after the two Wednesday fixtures on the Lions’ tour of South Africa, meaning you can get instant reaction to events on the pitch.

These pods, as always, will be powered by member questions by email and from the ever-entertaining members-only WhatsApp group.

All going well, Murray will be on the ground for The42 in South Africa, following the tourists in the press bubble. From there, he’ll send even more Insiders newsletters than usual – giving members a unique behind-the-scenes insight into life with the Lions.

Murray will also use the newsletter to send game analysis directly to our supporters.

We’ll have the regular Rugby Weekly podcast every Thursday as always with Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman, as well as two live members’ events with that same crew.

One of those will be next week as the actual tour of South Africa kicks into gear, with another to follow just before the Test series. Our last event with members was thoroughly enjoyable and we’ll be following the same format of welcoming people to pose their questions live on the Zoom call.

We’re hopeful of giving you in-depth and comprehensive coverage of all the rugby from now right through to the week after the final Lions Test in August. We can’t wait to get going.

Sign up here now to immediately enjoy all these benefits – as well as everything else – like Behind The Lines, GAA Weekly, How To Win At Dominoes and much more.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And if you sign up to our annual deal now, you’ll enjoy our award-winning rugby coverage next season — that’s for the Autumn Internationals, the new United Rugby Championship, the European Cup and Six Nations. 

Our Lions plans: 

  • Video analysis every Monday 

  • Post-game podcasts 

  • Extra insider newsletters 

  • Even more analysis sent to you directly 

  • Insight from Murray Kinsella in camp in South Africa 

  • Access to the members’ rugby WhatsApp group 

  • Live Zoom events with our experts 

Join The42

 

