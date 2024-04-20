Slow start proves costly as Leinster suffer heavy defeat to Lions

Lions 44

Leinster 12

Camille de Beer reports from Ellis Park

An abject and error-ridden first-half display by Leinster opened the door for a highly-motivated Lions team to secure a famous bonus-point victory – their first over the Irish juggernauts – in a crucial United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

It would have been a miserable afternoon on a glorious autumn day in Johannesburg for the small pockets of Leinster fans that had made the trek to Johannesburg as their early enthusiasm was subdued within the first 15 minutes.

It was then that Lions ran riot, scoring three unanswered tries through Morne van den Berg, Marius Louw and Quan Horn, while an inaccurate Leinster fumbled their possession and set-pieces.

It was not only the Lions attack that was on fire, but their defence, too. Leinster’s most dangerous period of play started just as the match ticked over with 30 minutes played. They worked themselves into the perfect scoring position, rumbling forward with their heavies, but the resolute defence of Emmanuel Tshitika on the tryline denied them at their first real crack.

What followed was determined pressure from Leinster to engineer a comeback. Liam Turner came desperately close to finally scoring, splitting the Lions defence with a powerful run, but his final lunge towards the tryline was adjudged by the TMO as having come up short.

Leinster remained camped in the Lions 22, however, with some help from Tshituka, who was also guilty of unforced handling errors. But then, as had been the case throughout the first stanza, the visitors could not convert that territorial advantage into any points, the final act seeing early replacement Cormac Foley knocking the ball on with the tryline beckoning.

Aided by the Lions own shortcomings, Leinster did eventually open their account with a perfectly weighted grubber by Harry Byrne in the 53rd minute, collected neatly by Ciaran Frawley, to cut the lead to 22-7. Frawley crashed over for his brace after a huge effort from his team nine minutes later, but a brace from Tshituka, final play try from Francke Horn, penalty from Sanele Nohamba, and conversions from Jordan Hendrikse – coupled with their poor first half display – cosigned Leinster to their first URC defeat since early January.

Scorers for the Lions:

Tries: Morne van den Berg, Marius Louw, Quan Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka (2), Francke Horn

Cons: Sanele Nohamba (2), Jordan Henrikse (2)

Pens: Nohamba (2)

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries: Ciaran Frawley (2)

Cons: Harry Byrne (1)

Emirates Lions: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Marius Louw (CAPT), Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg, Morgan Naude, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Willem Alberts, Ruan Delport, JC Pretorius, Emmanuel Tshituka, Francke Horn

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sibusiso Sangweni, Nico Steyn, Jordan Hendrikse, Henco van Wyk

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley, Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Charlie Ngatai, Andrew Osborne, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Lee Barron, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Jason Jenkins, Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny (CAPT), Max Deegan

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Rhys Ruddock, Cormac Foley, San Prendergast, Ben Brownlee