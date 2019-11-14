This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World-Cup winning boss Lippi resigns from China job once again after loss to Syria

Veteran coach Marcello Lippi’s second stint in charge of China lasted just six months.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 6:15 PM
53 minutes ago 867 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4892261
China head coach Marcelo Lippi
MARCELLO LIPPI HAS resigned as China head coach after taking responsibility for a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Syria.

China remain in the hunt for the third round of AFC qualification, having thrashed Guam and the Maldives while drawing with Philippines, but they were beaten 2-1 by Group A leaders Syria on Thursday.

Zhang Linpeng scored an own goal 14 minutes from time to settle the match, leaving Lippi dismayed by both the result and the performance, swiftly announcing his departure.

“I don’t want to talk about this game,” he told a news conference.

“A team should give everything on the pitch. The tactics of the head coach should be carried out. If the player is afraid of losing the game, then there is no fighting spirit, desire, guts.

“It is my responsibility, the head coach’s responsibility – although we defeated Guam and the Maldives. But the team we played against today is better, more coordinated and more organised than us. 

My annual salary is very high, and I am fully responsible for this loss. Now I declare that I have officially resigned.

Veteran coach Lippi, who guided Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, had only been appointed China boss for a second time in May.

Lippi was coach from October 2016 to January 2019, before returning when replacement Fabio Cannavaro ​– his World Cup-winning captain – promptly left.

Elsewhere, Australia made it four wins from four in the second round of World Cup qualifying as Adam Taggart secured a 1-0 win away to Jordan.

