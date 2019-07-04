This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea women confirm appointment of former Cork City coach Lisa Fallon

Fallon has been brought in as a game analysis and strategy coach at the London club.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 2:47 PM
Fallon after winning the 2016 FAI Cup with Cork City.
Image: Lisa Fallon Twitter
Fallon after winning the 2016 FAI Cup with Cork City.
ON THE DAY their men’s team confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard, the Chelsea women’s team confirmed a raft of coaching appointments including the arrival of former Cork City coach Lisa Fallon as a game analysis and strategy coach. 

Fallon had spent six years working with Cork City, starting out as an opposition analyst and working her way up to a role as first-team coach. 

In 2013, Fallon made history by becoming the first woman to manage a men’s team in Ireland when she took over at amateur side Lakelands FC.

Fallon also worked with Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland at the 2016 European Championships in France. Having left Cork last month, she has most recently been working with RTÉ as a commentator on the Women’s World Cup.

As part of her new role with Chelsea, Fallon will be part of the club’s technical group with a responsibility to analyse players tactically.

“The opportunity to come to Chelsea is fantastic and I’m really excited about the project and Emma Hayes’s plans”, Fallon told the Chelsea website. 

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring some of the experience and knowledge I have developed over the years to the women’s game.”

Manager Emma Hayes, meanwhile, hailed Fallon’s career achievements thus far. 

“Lisa’s been doing great things in Ireland. She’ll bring a wealth of experience to the position and I think she’s another fantastic hire by us. She’s a super person and her drive and determination to succeed for us is massive.”

Along with Fallon’s arrival, Bart Caubergh has been appointed Head of Performance, Brede Tokvam is the club’s new Head of Fitness and Steve Hockham has been brought in as a physiotherapist. 

Chelsea finished third in last season’s Women’s Super League, five points from Champions League qualification and 12 points from champions Arsenal.

They were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, beaten over two legs by eventual winners Lyon. 

