Boxer and Rossies footballer Lisa O'Rourke wins gold at European U22 Championships

ROSCOMMON’S LISA O’ROURKE has won a gold medal at the European U22 Boxing Championships in Porec, Croatia.

O’Rourke, the younger sister of 2019 Elite European champion and Tokyo Olympian Aoife O’Rourke, beat Polish champion Daria Parada on a 4-1 split decision in their light-middleweight decider.

The Castlerea native, who boxes out of Olympic Galway, took the first round clearly and edged the rest of the contest in the eyes of the judges to top the podium at 70kg and earn Ireland’s first gold of the tournament.

Lisa O'Rourke celebrates with her European gold.

A former European Youth bronze medalist, O’Rourke has been part of Roscommon’s senior football panel since 2018 and has featured throughout their National League campaign this year. The Castlerea St Kevin’s midfielder scored a goal on her inter-county championship debut for the Rossies against Offaly in 2020.

Her gold in Croatia marks a magnificent month for the O’Rourke family, with older sister Aoife also winning maximum honours at middleweight (75kg) at the prestigious Standja Tournament in Bulgaria in late February.

Lisa O'Rourke fighting for European U22 light middleweight gold this afternoon



Has been playing in midfield for @RoscommonLGFA in the League this year, scoring a goal v Down just last month pic.twitter.com/sAxNJI3gKR — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) March 22, 2022

Later on Tuesday, Dublin’s former European Youth champion Niamh Fay of the newly formed Ballyboughal Boxing Club (established last year by her father and trainer, Gary Fay) meets Sharon Prisco of Italy in the 54kg women’s final, while Mayo’s former European Junior champion, Aoibhe Carabine of Geesala BC, takes on Ukraine’s Karolina Makhno in the 75kg decider.

Dublin heavyweight (91kg) Jack Marley of Monkstown BC will also seek gold tomorrow.

Bronzes for Offaly’s Paul Loonam (60kg, St Carthage’s BC), Down’s Dylan Eagleson (54kg, St Paul’s BC), and Wicklow’s Kaci Rock (66kg, Enniskerry BC) — daughter of former four-weight Irish professional champion boxer Jim Rock — mean that Ireland’s 18-strong team will leave Croatia with a superb seven medals.