50-1 outsider upsets defending champ Paisley Park to claim Stayers' Hurdle

LISNAGAR OSCAR CAUSED a 50-1 upset as reigning champion Paisley Park disappointed in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Making smooth progress on the near side, Lisnager Oscar hit the front before the final flight in the hands of Adam Wedge, to put trainer Rebecca Curtis back in the big time.

Lisnagar Oscar galloped on strongly up the hill to hold the challenge of Ronald Pump (20-1) by two lengths, with Bacardys (33-1) a further three lengths away in third place.

Apple’s Jade had set a decent gallop and opened up a big led until she came back to the field after the third-last flight.

The runners bunched up, with several horses in with a chance two out, but it was Lisnagar Oscar who proved strongest to claim the coveted prize.

Curtis, recording her fifth Festival success, said: “It’s a shock he’s won. I didn’t think he’d beat Paisley Park, but I was hoping we’d have a good run here after the last time. It was like he’d just got his confidence back the last time. I’m just speechless.

“He was so well at home and I thought 50-1 was a massive price.

“Last year he had very good form as a novice. I thought he’d make a lovely chaser, but he didn’t take to fences. He’s quite small and is quick and neat over his hurdles.

“We tried fences early in the season. It all went wrong. Whether that put him off racing for a bit, I don’t know. Something just wasn’t quite right with him.

“He had Grade Three ulcers. Whether that has made a massive difference, I don’t know. He just sprung to form six weeks ago and we fancied him to run well today.”

Earlier, Min was finally a winner in his fourth Cheltenham Festival when grinding out victory in the Ryanair Chase.

Always in the front rank, the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old held the late challenge of Saint Calvados to take Grade One honours under Paul Townend.

Min, owned by Rich Ricci, was accompanied by Frodon up front in the early stages until last year’s winner started to lose touch, although he kept going for fourth.

A Plus Tard laid it down to Min (2-1) from three out, but the 7-4 favourite could not find what was needed from the final fence.

Saint Calvados was the last to challenge but the post came in time for Min, who crossed the line a neck to the good. A Plus Tard was a length and a half back in third.

Mullins said: “He’s been a super horse for us and it’s great he’s had his day here.

“We used the wrong tactics on him in the Champion Chase last year and it didn’t work out. He likes to be up there, Paul let him do that and here he is again at the top table.

“I was very worried when Saint Calvados came up – we seem to be opening the door up the inside a lot this week! I did get very worried, but he threw a lovely leap at the last and put it to bed. He still had a little bit left in the tank.”