List of Shamrock Rovers' possible Champions League opponents confirmed

SHAMROCK ROVERS have today moved a step closer to discovering their fate in Champions League qualifying.

The Hoops now know their list of possible opponents and they included: KÍ Klaksvik (Faroe Islands), BK Häcken (Sweden), Ballkani (Kosovo), Struga (North Macedonia), or the winners of the Preliminary Round.

The draw takes place today at 1pm.

It is a similar story for the Europa League.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s potential opponents include F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg), FC Shkupi 1927 (Macedonia), B36 Tórshavn (Finland), Gżira United (Malta), Europa FC (Gibraltar) and FC Santa Coloma (Andorra).

Meanwhile, Dundalk will face one of the following: KA Akureyri (Iceland), Vikingur (Iceland), SC Gjilani (Kosovo), KF Vllaznia (Albania) or FCB Magpies (Gibraltar).

Finally, Derry could come up against Levadia Tallinn (Estonia), KF Shkëndija (North Macedonia), Crusaders (Northern Ireland), HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands) or Riga FC (Latvia).