This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lithuania international swaps Dundalk for Waterford

Karolis Chvedukas has been capped 19 times for his country but found himself surplus to requirements at Oriel Park.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Feb 2019, 12:07 PM
56 minutes ago 701 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4483664
Karolis Chvedukas has left Dundalk for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Karolis Chvedukas has left Dundalk for Waterford.
Karolis Chvedukas has left Dundalk for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LITHUANIA INTERNATIONAL Karolis Chvedukas has linked up with Waterford after leaving reigning Premier Division champions Dundalk.

The 27-year-old, who has featured 19 times for his country, struggled to establish himself as a Dundalk regular having joined ahead of the 2018 season, with an ankle injury suffered in the second half of last season hindering his progress.

Before beginning his spell in the League of Ireland, the midfielder spent most of his career at Lithuanian outfit Sūduva Marijampolė, as well as having brief stints at Croatian club RNK Split and Polish side Chojniczanka Chojnice.

“I’m looking forward to joining the club,” Karolis said upon signing. “I had a good chat with Alan [Reynolds] and made the decision to come to Waterford. 

I’ve been working hard on my recovery from the operation with the help of Danny [Miller] at Dundalk and I can’t thank him enough. 

“It’s going well, I’m back on the pitch and I can’t wait to get playing again. That’s the most important thing at the moment to work on my recovery and my fitness and help the team. 

“I know a bit about the club like two years ago the club won the First Division and now this season there’s European football. I played against them last season and I liked the style and the way they try to play. I think it will suit me and how I like to play football too, and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We’re really happy to bring Karolis to the club,” Waterford boss Reynolds added. “He’s well on his way to full fitness with the great work he’s been doing with the Dundalk medical team. He’s a strong midfielder who’ll offer us plenty.

We’re trying to strengthen the squad and Karolis is part of that. He’s a great reader of the game and likes to keep the ball moving so will give us good options going forward. He’s got lots of experience from playing in Europe too so that will stand to us as a group of players.

“I want to thank Dundalk for their co-operation in getting this deal sorted, too. We’re still working hard to add to the squad, but we need to make sure we’re getting the right players; we won’t rest until we have the players we want.”

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England make 2 changes to the side that beat Ireland
    England make 2 changes to the side that beat Ireland
    France make raft of changes for Six Nations test against England
    'Your past results don’t protect you, they don't protect you from yourself'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    Bayern Munich sign the 19-year-old drawing comparisons with Harry Kane
    IRELAND
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    CROKE PARK
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie