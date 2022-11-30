Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

LIV Golf confirms three new venues for expanded tour next season

Tournaments will take place in Mexico, Singapore and Spain in 2023.

7 minutes ago 227 Views 0 Comments
A LIV Golf event.
A LIV Golf event.
Image: PA

THE SAUDI-BACKED LIV Golf series has announced three new venues for their 14-event tour for 2023 with tournaments in Mexico, Singapore and Spain.

The circuit, which completed its first season last month, will play at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course in February, Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore in April and Real Club Valderrama in Spain in June.

LIV Golf, bankrolled by oil-rich Saudi’s giant Public Investment Fund (PIF) had already announced that it would hold an event in Adelaide, Australia in April.

“These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses,” LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement.

Golf has been bitterly divided after LIV lured major winners including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith to sign lucrative deals with the heavily financed tour.

The circuit features 54-hole no-cut tournaments with fields of 48 strokeplay competitors, who can also earn prize money as part of teams.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The US PGA Tour has banned more than 30 players who have teed off in LIV tournaments, a move that prompted 11 players to file an anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in August.

In September, the PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf, accusing it of interfering with its contracts with players and several other lawsuits under way.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie