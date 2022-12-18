Advertisement
Sunday 18 December 2022 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
LIVE
LIVE: Argentina v France, World Cup final
Argentina face France, as Lionel Messi aims to end his international career on a high.
2.3k
1
23 minutes ago

3 minutes ago 2:30PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Argentina (26)
France (12)


14 minutes ago 2:19PM

Confirmation of the starting XIs…

17 minutes ago 2:15PM

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

We’re set for a really fascinating game.

Can Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to victory, as he has done already on numerous occasions in this tournament, thereby ending his international career in a fitting fashion?

Or will France’s star power and greater strength in depth prove too difficult for their opponents to overcome?

The likes of Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe, and Olivier Giroud are looking to win a second successive World Cup — that would be a similarly extraordinary achievement to Messi and would see them become the first team to secure back-to-back trophies since Brazil in 1962.

Kick-off is at 3pm Irish time.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     