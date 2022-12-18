LIVE: Argentina v France, World Cup final

Who do you think will win?
Confirmation of the starting XIs…
Here is the starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 against Argentina 🔥— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 18, 2022
𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗕𝗘𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗗 𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗨𝗦 💪#ARGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/17qMovHKdL
#Qatar2022— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 18, 2022
📋 ¡Once inicial confirmado! ⚽
Así formará @Argentina 🇦🇷 para el encuentro ante #Francia 🇫🇷 ¡Se viene la final! pic.twitter.com/WO4lPjvxZw
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
We’re set for a really fascinating game.
Can Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to victory, as he has done already on numerous occasions in this tournament, thereby ending his international career in a fitting fashion?
Or will France’s star power and greater strength in depth prove too difficult for their opponents to overcome?
The likes of Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe, and Olivier Giroud are looking to win a second successive World Cup — that would be a similarly extraordinary achievement to Messi and would see them become the first team to secure back-to-back trophies since Brazil in 1962.
Kick-off is at 3pm Irish time.
Reports From Qatar
