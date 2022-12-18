LIVE: Argentina v France, World Cup final

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

We’re set for a really fascinating game.

Can Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to victory, as he has done already on numerous occasions in this tournament, thereby ending his international career in a fitting fashion?

Or will France’s star power and greater strength in depth prove too difficult for their opponents to overcome?

The likes of Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe, and Olivier Giroud are looking to win a second successive World Cup — that would be a similarly extraordinary achievement to Messi and would see them become the first team to secure back-to-back trophies since Brazil in 1962.

Kick-off is at 3pm Irish time.