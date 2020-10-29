BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

9,559 Views 2 Comments
Share

“I read a very long interview of his because I wanted to know who he is, what he is trying to do and this is how I found out about what happened,” Mikel Arteta on Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli ahead of tonight’s match.

Read our full match preview here.

a-view-of-a-flag-put-out-in-the-emirates-stadium-of-the-late-dundalk-team-videographer-harry-taaffe A view of a flag put out in the Emirates stadium of the late Dundalk team videographer Harry Taaffe. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge occasion for Dundalk, undoubtedly one of the biggest games in their history.

They go into the game as significant underdogs and a loss would seriously harm their hopes of progressing.

The Lilywhites already lost their first game at home to Molde, while Arsenal earned an opening win over Rapid Vienna.

Against the odds, they managed to pick up points in the group stages of this competition under Stephen Kenny, and they will be hoping to repeat that feat tonight, after an indifferent domestic season that has seen them usurped as champions by Shamrock Rovers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie