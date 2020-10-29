33 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge occasion for Dundalk, undoubtedly one of the biggest games in their history.

They go into the game as significant underdogs and a loss would seriously harm their hopes of progressing.

The Lilywhites already lost their first game at home to Molde, while Arsenal earned an opening win over Rapid Vienna.

Against the odds, they managed to pick up points in the group stages of this competition under Stephen Kenny, and they will be hoping to repeat that feat tonight, after an indifferent domestic season that has seen them usurped as champions by Shamrock Rovers.