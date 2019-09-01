14 mins ago

Welcome along to our North London derby liveblog. It promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Arsenal enjoyed a decent start to the season, though their 100% Premier League record was ended as they were well beaten by Liverpool last week.

Spurs have had an underwhelming start, including a shock loss to Newcastle last weekend.

When you take last season’s form into account, Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s form has been dreadful if you discount their remarkable Champions League run.

Per the BBC, Spurs have won just three of their last 12 competitive fixture, and seven in 21.

They have failed to win their last seven away games and have only beaten Arsenal twice away in their last 27 attempts.

So with all that in mind, the Gunners would probably be considered slight favourites for today’s game.

That said, Mauricio Pochettino has restored key players Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to the starting XI, and so you’d be expect them to be stronger than they have been in recent weeks.