This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 1 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,753 Views 0 Comments
Share

Welcome along to our North London derby liveblog. It promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Arsenal enjoyed a decent start to the season, though their 100% Premier League record was ended as they were well beaten by Liverpool last week.

Spurs have had an underwhelming start, including a shock loss to Newcastle last weekend.

When you take last season’s form into account, Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s form has been dreadful if you discount their remarkable Champions League run.

Per the BBC, Spurs have won just three of their last 12 competitive fixture, and seven in 21.

They have failed to win their last seven away games and have only beaten Arsenal twice away in their last 27 attempts.

So with all that in mind, the Gunners would probably be considered slight favourites for today’s game.

That said, Mauricio Pochettino has restored key players Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to the starting XI, and so you’d be expect them to be stronger than they have been in recent weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie