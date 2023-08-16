LIVE: Australia v England, Fifa Women's World Cup semi-final

12 mins - Good defending from Ellie Carpenter as she deals with a decent delivery, with Rachel Daly hot on her heels. The Aston Villa star then sends one in towards Lucy Bronze, Claire Polkinghorne left frustrated by a push on the back as she clears her lines.

England string another promising attack together, with Lauren Hemp playing a central role but she goes all the way back as she’s shepherded by Claire Hunt. A really open start.