LIVE: Australia v England, Fifa Women's World Cup semi-final

Australia 0-0 England
32 mins – Australia pounce on a misplaced England pass and break from deep. They eventually play it out wide to Carpenter on the right but there’s too much on her cross and it all breaks down.
30 mins – Australia enjoy a good spell of possession and win a corner from it. Daly with a big tackle to stop Raso, the roles reversed from a few minutes beforehand. Their first corner of the game goes deep, Polkinghorne having a go off it and her effort deflected out for another. Nothing ultimately comes off it.
25 mins - Mary Earps collects a tame Hayley Raso header, the new Real Madrid recruit climbing high to get on the end of a delivery from a free-kick. That one was conceded by Jess Carter for a high boot on Kerr. Mackenzie Arnold is equal at the other end, plucking a long ball in from the air.
20 mins - England are enjoying more and more possession here, the Australians gobbling up Russo in their latest attack after brilliant work from Lauren Hemp. Katrina Gorry is stopped by a poor Ella Toone tackle as they look to build on some promising counter attacks.
17 mins - Alessia Russo gets a shot off from a high angle, but she smashes the side-netting. On the restart, Bronze gives Caitlin Foord a slight push, but the Australia free-kick in turns to one right back out after Mary Fowler’s high boot on Jess Carter.
12 mins - Good defending from Ellie Carpenter as she deals with a decent delivery, with Rachel Daly hot on her heels. The Aston Villa star then sends one in towards Lucy Bronze, Claire Polkinghorne left frustrated by a push on the back as she clears her lines.
England string another promising attack together, with Lauren Hemp playing a central role but she goes all the way back as she’s shepherded by Claire Hunt. A really open start.
10 mins - Yellow card for Alex Greenwood for a poor tackle on Sam Kerr inside Australia’s half. An early booking for the English centre-back will be a worry. Shortly afterwards, she clears a long ball in. Lively start, England previously threatening from a corner but the scoreline remains 0-0.
9 mins - Another big save. Mackenzie Arnold stops Georgia Stanway after she gets on the end of a teasing ball into the box. Looked all too easy for England, but Stanway really should have done better.
7 mins – Early scare for England. Kerr gets the first shot of the game off, Mary Earps with the save but turns out the Australia captain was just offside. Ella Toone was robbed at the other end, a superb ball played through to Kerr. It looked like she was well off, but just marginally in the end.
4 mins – Bright is looking nervy early on, a loose pass from defence almost pounced on by Kerr and another shaky clearance thereafter. England are enjoying the lions’ share of possession, that said, and that should be a big theme of this game.
2 mins – Both sides are settling in, looking to string some positive possession together. Sam Kerr is getting stuck in, showing no signs of her recent calf setback early on but you’d wonder if she’s fit to go the distance. Her battle with Chelsea team-mate Bright should be one for the ages.
KICK-OFF: England get us underway in Sydney.
The pre-match formalities are almost done, with kick-out at a sold-out Stadium Australia imminent. Over 75,000 fans are present, the atmosphere electric.
Chelsea team-mates Sam Kerr and Millie Bright meet in the middle for the coin toss, American referee Tori Penso takes charge of this one.
Who will advance to the final? The Ireland internationals in the RTÉ studio are split. Megan Campbell backs Australia, Áine O’Gorman goes for England. Who do you think it will be?
Poll Results:
Running the rule over paths to the final, both Australia and England topped their respective groups. The co-hosts reigned supreme in Group B after wins over Ireland (1-0) and Canada (4-0), with a shock defeat to Nigeria (3-2) in between. The Lionesses beat Haiti (1-0), Denmark (1-0), and China (6-1) to dominate Group D.
They edged out Nigeria and Colombia in the knockout stages, the former on penalties after a stalemate and the latter a 2-1 comeback. The Matildas, meanwhile, overcame Denmark 2-0 and trumped a dramatic penalty shootout against France last time out.
Both sides are looking to reach their first World Cup final. England are the reigning European champions and have been semi-finalists at the last two World Cups, while this is the first time Australia have made it past the quarter-finals.
The Lionesses are ranked fourth in Fifa’s World Rankings, while the Matildas are 10th. Tony Gustavsson’s side came out on top the last time they met though — the Aussies were 2-0 winners in an April international friendly in London.
Time for team news…
Sam Kerr is in the Australia XI for the the first time this tournament, having recovered from a calf injury sustained before their opening 1-0 win over Ireland. Alanna Kennedy is ruled out through illness, with Claire Polkinghorne starting at centre-back. Emily van Egmond makes way for Chelsea star Kerr.
📋 Your Semi-Final Starting XI ✅
We make two changes to our team that will take on England 👊
And Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged England side. Lauren James remains suspended after her red card against Nigeria in the round of 16.
Your #Lionesses are unchanged! 💪
Good morning, and welcome along to our live coverage of today’s Women’s World Cup semi-final between Australia and England.
A huge showdown lies ahead at Stadium Australia, with the winners advancing to face Spain in Sunday’s final at the same Sydney venue. Spain overcame Sweden in the other last four clash yesterday.
Kick-off is 11am, the game is live on RTÉ 2 but we’ll have all you need to know right here.