Sunday 28 November 2021
Hello, and welcome to today’s FAI Cup final liveblog.

It’s a huge game for both teams.

St Pat’s last lifted this trophy in 2014, while 2008 was the most recent occasion Bohs tasted success in the competition.

Premier Division runners-up St Patrick’s Athletic are already guaranteed European football next year, but Bohemians will need to win today to join them there after a fifth-place finish in the league.

Meanwhile, Derry City fans will become Saints supporters for the day, as a victory for Stephen O’Donnell’s side would mean the Candystripes’ fourth-place finish will be good enough for a European spot next, so there is a lot on the line today.

