Bohemians face St Patrick’s Athletic in the season’s climactic encounter.
Hello, and welcome to today’s FAI Cup final liveblog.
It’s a huge game for both teams.
St Pat’s last lifted this trophy in 2014, while 2008 was the most recent occasion Bohs tasted success in the competition.
Premier Division runners-up St Patrick’s Athletic are already guaranteed European football next year, but Bohemians will need to win today to join them there after a fifth-place finish in the league.
Meanwhile, Derry City fans will become Saints supporters for the day, as a victory for Stephen O’Donnell’s side would mean the Candystripes’ fourth-place finish will be good enough for a European spot next, so there is a lot on the line today.
