It’s been an incredible start to the season for Liverpool. The midweek win over Everton meant they have now gone 32 top-flight games unbeaten.

They have dropped points just once this season domestically, and could potentially go 14 points clear of reigning champions Man City if they win today and Pep Guardiola’s side lose their big match against Man United later.

Jurgen Klopp won’t be taking anything for granted, though they are facing an out-of-form Bournemouth.

The Cherries are currently 15th in the table and have lost four of their last five matches.