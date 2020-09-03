This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bulgaria v Ireland

“It’s been a pretty interminable wait: since the day Kenny was unveiled in 2018, we’ve had seven senior men’s competitive goals, six FAI CEOs, five senior men’s wins, four Oireachtas Sport Committee meetings, three teenage Premier League debuts, two senior men’s managers, and one Ballybrack footballer rise from the dead.

Read Gav Cooney’s full pre-match preview here.

Bulgaria will line out as follows…

1. Georgiev 2. Popov 3. Zanev 5. Dimitrov 14. Nedyalkov 16. Malinov 7. Kostadinov 18. Ivanov 10. Kraev 9. Delev 8. Nedelev

Subs: 4. Goranov 6. Gusmao 11. Karabelyov 12. Slavov Rabotov 13. Mihaylov 15. Galabov 17. Karagaren 19. Isa Mustafa 20. Iliev 21. Yavorov Krastev 22. Tsvetkov 23. Lukov

Stephen Kenny’s thoughts ahead of the game…

Confirmation of that intriguing Ireland starting XI…

Hello, and welcome to our Bulgaria-Ireland liveblog.

We’ll have the full teams for you shortly, but the fact that Stephen Kenny has made the bold choice of entrusting 19-year-old forward Adam Idah with a starting spot feels like a metaphor for the more adventurous approach that most fans hope this new era of Irish football will be characterised by.

Kenny has promised a more attractive brand of football, but that’s easier said than done.

It will be fascinating to see how much of the new manager’s style will be adopted by the players instantaneously, given that he has only had a short time to work with them so far.

Bulgaria away won’t be an especially easy tie, though they are currently ranked 59th in the Fifa rankings — 25 places below Ireland.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

