40 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to our Bulgaria-Ireland liveblog.

We’ll have the full teams for you shortly, but the fact that Stephen Kenny has made the bold choice of entrusting 19-year-old forward Adam Idah with a starting spot feels like a metaphor for the more adventurous approach that most fans hope this new era of Irish football will be characterised by.

Kenny has promised a more attractive brand of football, but that’s easier said than done.

It will be fascinating to see how much of the new manager’s style will be adopted by the players instantaneously, given that he has only had a short time to work with them so far.

Bulgaria away won’t be an especially easy tie, though they are currently ranked 59th in the Fifa rankings — 25 places below Ireland.