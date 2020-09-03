Ireland face Bulgaria as the Stephen Kenny era gets underway.
Bulgaria v Ireland
“It’s been a pretty interminable wait: since the day Kenny was unveiled in 2018, we’ve had seven senior men’s competitive goals, six FAI CEOs, five senior men’s wins, four Oireachtas Sport Committee meetings, three teenage Premier League debuts, two senior men’s managers, and one Ballybrack footballer rise from the dead.”
Bulgaria will line out as follows…
1. Georgiev 2. Popov 3. Zanev 5. Dimitrov 14. Nedyalkov 16. Malinov 7. Kostadinov 18. Ivanov 10. Kraev 9. Delev 8. Nedelev
Subs: 4. Goranov 6. Gusmao 11. Karabelyov 12. Slavov Rabotov 13. Mihaylov 15. Galabov 17. Karagaren 19. Isa Mustafa 20. Iliev 21. Yavorov Krastev 22. Tsvetkov 23. Lukov
Stephen Kenny’s thoughts ahead of the game…
"The players have plenty of talent and pace..." 🔥— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 3, 2020
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny on his team selection v Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski Stadium 👇
Not long to go now 😃#COYBIG | #BULIRL pic.twitter.com/MuTzO5pFYY
Confirmation of that intriguing Ireland starting XI…
Starting XI | Bulgaria v Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 3, 2020
A debut for Adam Idah 🔥
Matt Doherty, James McCarthy and Callum O’Dowda also start 👏🏻
KO 7.45pm | International football returns#COYBIG | #BULIRL🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/WVPQwIbuE3
Hello, and welcome to our Bulgaria-Ireland liveblog.
We’ll have the full teams for you shortly, but the fact that Stephen Kenny has made the bold choice of entrusting 19-year-old forward Adam Idah with a starting spot feels like a metaphor for the more adventurous approach that most fans hope this new era of Irish football will be characterised by.
Kenny has promised a more attractive brand of football, but that’s easier said than done.
It will be fascinating to see how much of the new manager’s style will be adopted by the players instantaneously, given that he has only had a short time to work with them so far.
Bulgaria away won’t be an especially easy tie, though they are currently ranked 59th in the Fifa rankings — 25 places below Ireland.
