1 min ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Could tonight be the night Liverpool are confirmed as English champions for the first time in 30 years?

Remember: anything other than a Man City win will guarantee the Reds glory.

Both these sides have re-started the season well.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa on Sunday, while City have comfortably dispatched Burnley and Arsenal in recent days.

City have had the better of this fixture in recent times, winning five and drawing one of their past seven encounters in all competitions.

And given how impressive Pep Guardiola’s team have looked since the return to action, the reigning champions will confident they can make the Reds wait that bit longer to dethrone them.